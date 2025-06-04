iifl-logo
Sacheerome Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Sacheerome Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sacheerome Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Jun, 2025|12:08 PM
Share Price

Sacheerome Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.33

4.08

4.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

29.62

31.25

25.26

Net Worth

45.95

35.33

29.34

Minority Interest

Sacheerome Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,095

75.361,57,426.79445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,955.95

69.187,621.7513.160.243,402.88390.23

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

7,466.05

142.1863,670.47117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,190.3

211.4240,083.6-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,623.7

69.2339,806.3416701,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sacheerome Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

MANOJ ARORA

Non Executive Director

ALKA ARORA

Whole Time Director

Dhruv Arora

Executive Director

Indu Agrawal

Independent Director

Sunil Suri

Independent Director

Sanjay Roye

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harpreet Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sacheerome Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Sacheerome Ltd share price today?

The Sacheerome Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Sacheerome Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sacheerome Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 04 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sacheerome Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sacheerome Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 04 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sacheerome Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sacheerome Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sacheerome Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 04 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sacheerome Ltd?

Sacheerome Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sacheerome Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sacheerome Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

