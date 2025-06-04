Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.33
4.08
4.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
29.62
31.25
25.26
Net Worth
45.95
35.33
29.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,095
|75.36
|1,57,426.79
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,955.95
|69.1
|87,621.7
|513.16
|0.24
|3,402.88
|390.23
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
7,466.05
|142.18
|63,670.47
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,190.3
|211.42
|40,083.6
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,623.7
|69.23
|39,806.34
|167
|0
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
MANOJ ARORA
Non Executive Director
ALKA ARORA
Whole Time Director
Dhruv Arora
Executive Director
Indu Agrawal
Independent Director
Sunil Suri
Independent Director
Sanjay Roye
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harpreet Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sacheerome Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Sacheerome Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sacheerome Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 04 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sacheerome Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 04 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sacheerome Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sacheerome Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 04 Jun ‘25
Sacheerome Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.