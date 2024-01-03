Sacheerome Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.33
4.08
4.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
29.62
31.25
25.26
Net Worth
45.95
35.33
29.34
Minority Interest
Debt
1.43
0
8.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
47.38
35.33
37.6
Fixed Assets
30.42
22.7
8.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.3
1.33
1.25
Networking Capital
13.78
11.2
27.61
Inventories
11.82
11.14
11.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.74
12.08
11.75
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.36
1.86
15.42
Sundry Creditors
-10.12
-8.2
-7.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.02
-5.68
-4.01
Cash
1.88
0.11
0.04
Total Assets
47.38
35.34
37.61
No Record Found
