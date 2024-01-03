Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,095
|75.36
|1,57,426.79
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,955.95
|69.1
|87,621.7
|513.16
|0.24
|3,402.88
|390.23
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
7,466.05
|142.18
|63,670.47
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,190.3
|211.42
|40,083.6
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,623.7
|69.23
|39,806.34
|167
|0
|1,158
|588.43
