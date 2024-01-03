Independent Auditors Report on Restated Financial Information of Sacheerome Limited

(Formerly known asSacheerome Private Limited)

(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotmentof Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors

Sacheerome Limited

(Formerly known as Sacheerome Private Limited)

Y-4, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-11

New Delhi-110020

Dear Sir/Madam,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Sacheerome Limited (Formerly knownas Sacheerome Private Limited) (hereinafter referred as "the Company" or the "Issuer") comprising theRestated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024,March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss of the company and theRestated Cash Flow Statement of the company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and yearsended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Summary Statement of SignificantAccounting Policies adopted by the company and notes to the restated financial information (collectivelyhereinafter referred as ("Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of theCompany ("Board of Directors") at their meeting held on November 16, 2024 for the purpose of inclusionin the Draft Red-Herring Prospectus ("DRHP")/Red-Herring Prospectus ("RHP")/ Prospectus (collectivelyreferred as the "Offer Documents") prepared and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board ofIndia, SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE Emerge") and Registrar of theCompany, Delhi and Haryana at Delhi ("ROC") by the Company in connection with its proposed SME InitialPublic Offer of equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each ("SME IPO").

2. These restated Summary Information have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Instituteof Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible forthe preparation of the Restated Financial Informationfor the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents in connection with the proposed SME IPO. TheRestated Financial Information of the company have been extracted and prepared by the managementof the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Note 2 to the Restated Financial Information. TheBoard of Directors of the Company responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated FinancialInformation. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Companycomplies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a} The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with ourengagement letter dated June 01, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of theIssuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethicsissued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidencesupporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to yourcompliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposedIPO.

5. This Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from Audited FinancialStatements of the Company as at and for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and as at and yearsended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the IndianAccounting Standards ("Indian GAAP") which have been approved by the Board of Directors at theirmeeting held on November 16, 2024, August 02, 2024, September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022respectively.

6. Forthe purpose of our examination, we have relied on Auditors Report issued by us dated November 16,2024, August 02, 2024, September 05, 2023 and September 05, 2022 on the financial statements of thecompany as at and for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and as at and forthe years ended March31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively, as referred in Paragraph 5 above.

7. Based on the above and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report thatRestated Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, materialerrors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial statement as at and for the halfyear ended September 30, 2024 and as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31 2022 toreflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classificationsfollowed as at and forthe half year ended September 30, 2024.

b) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditor as at and for the halfyear ended September 30, 2024 and as at and for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

c) There are no Emphasis of matter paragraphs included in the auditors report on the financial statementsof the Company as at and for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and as at and for the years endedMarch 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 as applicable and there is no requirement for anycorrective adjustment in the Restated Financial Information in this regard;

d) The Restated Summary Information have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulationsand the Guidance Note.

8. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1,Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and OtherAssurance and Related Services Engagements.

9. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to therespective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

10. In our opinion, the Restated Financial Information, read with summary of Significant Accounting Policiesdisclosed in Note 2, accompanying this report, are prepared after adjusting and regroupings as consideredappropriate and disclosed in Note 52 and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDRRegulations and Guidance Note.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous auditreports issued by the Auditor, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financialstatements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date ofthe report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to befiled with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), the relevant stock exchange ("NSE Emerge")and ROC in connection with the proposed SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, ordistributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not acceptor assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom thisreport is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.