SectorChemicals
Open₹57.95
Prev. Close₹57.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹95.39
Day's High₹57.95
Day's Low₹53.77
52 Week's High₹93.48
52 Week's Low₹53.26
Book Value₹61.66
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)276.54
P/E12
EPS4.83
Divi. Yield0
Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirementsRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.49
25.49
25.49
25.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
277.82
250.68
225.86
207.59
Net Worth
303.31
276.17
251.35
233.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
609.79
495.21
560.37
480.3
yoy growth (%)
23.13
-11.62
16.66
13.68
Raw materials
-518.41
-415.72
-432.13
-361.05
As % of sales
85.01
83.94
77.11
75.17
Employee costs
-24.74
-24.59
-25.15
-23.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.61
18.72
25.02
31.23
Depreciation
-3.32
-3.58
-3.12
-2.99
Tax paid
-5.88
-3.16
-8.66
-10.75
Working capital
91.34
-60.21
57.4
-22.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.13
-11.62
16.66
13.68
Op profit growth
-4.45
-18.48
12.38
8.77
EBIT growth
-3.93
-17.99
-19.69
48.16
Net profit growth
13.9
-4.9
-20.1
50.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
B Mukherjee
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ayush Goel
Independent Director
Mahesh Damle
Independent Director
Stuti Narain Kacker
Non Executive Director
Deepa Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanika Sehgal
WTD & Executive Director
Arjun Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GP Petroleums Ltd
Summary
GP Petroleums Limited (Formerly known Sah Petroleums Private Limited) was incorporated as a private limited company on July 6, 1983 to take over the business of Industrial Products, a partnership firm carrying on business of lubricants. In October 17, 1989 the company became a limited company styled as Sah Petroleums Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Sah Petroleums Limited to GP Petroleums Limited with effect from 10th April, 2015.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India. It manufactures wide range of industrial and automotive lubricants, specialties and process oils under the brand name of IPOL. Their manufacturing plants are located at Thane in Maharashtra and Nani Daman in Daman & Diu. The company has one of the largest in-house storage farms in the private sector in India for storing oils sourced from all over the world. They also all India sales and service network operating from their offices / depots / CFAs located in Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Chandigarh, Patiala, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Their products are exported to Sri Lanka, UAE, Kenya, Chile, Argentina, Malaysia and Indonesia.The companys product categories include automotive lubricants, including automotive oils, automotive greases and automotive speciality oils; industrial lubricants, including industrial oils, industrial greases, metal working products and industrial
Read More
The GP Petroleums Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GP Petroleums Ltd is ₹276.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GP Petroleums Ltd is 12 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GP Petroleums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GP Petroleums Ltd is ₹53.26 and ₹93.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GP Petroleums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.00%, 3 Years at 6.72%, 1 Year at 4.71%, 6 Month at -20.82%, 3 Month at -26.35% and 1 Month at -9.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.