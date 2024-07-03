iifl-logo-icon 1
GP Petroleums Ltd Share Price

54.24
(-6.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.95
  • Day's High57.95
  • 52 Wk High93.48
  • Prev. Close57.8
  • Day's Low53.77
  • 52 Wk Low 53.26
  • Turnover (lac)95.39
  • P/E12
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value61.66
  • EPS4.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)276.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GP Petroleums Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

57.95

Prev. Close

57.8

Turnover(Lac.)

95.39

Day's High

57.95

Day's Low

53.77

52 Week's High

93.48

52 Week's Low

53.26

Book Value

61.66

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

276.54

P/E

12

EPS

4.83

Divi. Yield

0

GP Petroleums Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

GP Petroleums Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

GP Petroleums Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.77%

Foreign: 43.76%

Indian: 9.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 46.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GP Petroleums Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.49

25.49

25.49

25.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

277.82

250.68

225.86

207.59

Net Worth

303.31

276.17

251.35

233.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

609.79

495.21

560.37

480.3

yoy growth (%)

23.13

-11.62

16.66

13.68

Raw materials

-518.41

-415.72

-432.13

-361.05

As % of sales

85.01

83.94

77.11

75.17

Employee costs

-24.74

-24.59

-25.15

-23.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.61

18.72

25.02

31.23

Depreciation

-3.32

-3.58

-3.12

-2.99

Tax paid

-5.88

-3.16

-8.66

-10.75

Working capital

91.34

-60.21

57.4

-22.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.13

-11.62

16.66

13.68

Op profit growth

-4.45

-18.48

12.38

8.77

EBIT growth

-3.93

-17.99

-19.69

48.16

Net profit growth

13.9

-4.9

-20.1

50.65

No Record Found

GP Petroleums Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GP Petroleums Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

B Mukherjee

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ayush Goel

Independent Director

Mahesh Damle

Independent Director

Stuti Narain Kacker

Non Executive Director

Deepa Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanika Sehgal

WTD & Executive Director

Arjun Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GP Petroleums Ltd

Summary

GP Petroleums Limited (Formerly known Sah Petroleums Private Limited) was incorporated as a private limited company on July 6, 1983 to take over the business of Industrial Products, a partnership firm carrying on business of lubricants. In October 17, 1989 the company became a limited company styled as Sah Petroleums Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Sah Petroleums Limited to GP Petroleums Limited with effect from 10th April, 2015.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India. It manufactures wide range of industrial and automotive lubricants, specialties and process oils under the brand name of IPOL. Their manufacturing plants are located at Thane in Maharashtra and Nani Daman in Daman & Diu. The company has one of the largest in-house storage farms in the private sector in India for storing oils sourced from all over the world. They also all India sales and service network operating from their offices / depots / CFAs located in Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Chandigarh, Patiala, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Their products are exported to Sri Lanka, UAE, Kenya, Chile, Argentina, Malaysia and Indonesia.The companys product categories include automotive lubricants, including automotive oils, automotive greases and automotive speciality oils; industrial lubricants, including industrial oils, industrial greases, metal working products and industrial
Company FAQs

What is the GP Petroleums Ltd share price today?

The GP Petroleums Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of GP Petroleums Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GP Petroleums Ltd is ₹276.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GP Petroleums Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GP Petroleums Ltd is 12 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GP Petroleums Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GP Petroleums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GP Petroleums Ltd is ₹53.26 and ₹93.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GP Petroleums Ltd?

GP Petroleums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.00%, 3 Years at 6.72%, 1 Year at 4.71%, 6 Month at -20.82%, 3 Month at -26.35% and 1 Month at -9.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GP Petroleums Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GP Petroleums Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.44 %
Institutions - 0.47 %
Public - 46.09 %

