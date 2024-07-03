Summary

GP Petroleums Limited (Formerly known Sah Petroleums Private Limited) was incorporated as a private limited company on July 6, 1983 to take over the business of Industrial Products, a partnership firm carrying on business of lubricants. In October 17, 1989 the company became a limited company styled as Sah Petroleums Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Sah Petroleums Limited to GP Petroleums Limited with effect from 10th April, 2015.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India. It manufactures wide range of industrial and automotive lubricants, specialties and process oils under the brand name of IPOL. Their manufacturing plants are located at Thane in Maharashtra and Nani Daman in Daman & Diu. The company has one of the largest in-house storage farms in the private sector in India for storing oils sourced from all over the world. They also all India sales and service network operating from their offices / depots / CFAs located in Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Chandigarh, Patiala, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Their products are exported to Sri Lanka, UAE, Kenya, Chile, Argentina, Malaysia and Indonesia.The companys product categories include automotive lubricants, including automotive oils, automotive greases and automotive speciality oils; industrial lubricants, including industrial oils, industrial greases, metal working products and industrial

