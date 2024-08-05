Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors present herewith the 41st Annual Report together with Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

( in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Income from Operations 65515.56 79039.18 Other Income 193.55 104.82 Total Revenue 65709.11 79144.00 Profit before Interest, Depreciation & Tax (EBIDTA) 4209.47 3748.98 Less: Interest and Finance Charges 39.24 (73.96) Depreciation 454.50 356.41 Profit before Taxes 3715.73 3466.53 Less: Provision for Income Tax including Deferred Tax 944.67 947.61 Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax 2771.06 2518.92 Other Comprehensive Income (57.60) 0.27 Less: Income tax relating to above - - Other Comprehensive Income after tax (57.60) 0.27 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 2713.46 2519.19

PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

Our Companys initiatives on cost reduction and process optimization has greatly improved our performance this year. By streamlining processes and using innovative technologies, weve reduced expenses and maintained high quality, enhancing value for customers and stakeholders and positioned us for sustained growth.

During the financial year under review, the total revenue was 657.09 Crores, compared to 791.44 Crores in the previous financial year primarily because of the decline in Trading sales volume and our strategic focus on optimizing it.

The core manufacturing business segment of the company, which is divided into 3 divisions namely, Industrial lubricant, Rubber Processing Oil (RPO) and Automotive Lubricants has performed remarkably in terms of volume, revenue and profits. On a YOY basis, there has been an overall volume growth of 8% in the Manufacturing segment, whereas in terms of profits, the manufacturing segment has grown exponentially by 20%.

During the year, the Company traded mainly in Base Oil and Bitumen. While Base Oil yielded marginal profits, Bitumen incurred losses. Imports were severely impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict in 2023 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, leading to material shortages, increased transportation costs, and price fluctuations. Consequently, the Company decided to restrict Bitumen trading to minimize losses, reflected by a drop in revenue for FY 2023-24 compared to FY 2022-23.

Despite of downsizing in Trading Segment sales and loss in that segment, the overall profit before tax of the Company rose to 37.16 Crores, up from 34.67 Crores in the previous financial year, marking an increase of 7.2%. Furthermore, the profit after tax increased to 27.71 Crores, compared to 25.19 Crores in the previous financial year, indicating a growth of 10%.

With a strong foundation and strategic vision, your Company is prepared to embrace future opportunities and achieve its goal in the coming year.

DIVIDEND

To conserve cash for the Companys growth and for strategic reasons, the Board of Directors of the Company do not recommend any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

Your Company has not transferred any amount of profits to reserves for the Financial Year 2023-24.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was no change in the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company and it remained at 25,49,21,915/- (divided into 50984383 equity shares of 5/- each).

NATURE OF BUSINESS

GP Petroleums Limited is engaged in the production and marketing of lubricating oils, greases and rubber process oils and other derivatives from base oils. The Company markets its products under the brand name "IPOL". The Company also trades in base oils, bitumen and fuel oil whenever such opportunities arise in the market.

Our business operations are mainly divided into three business verticals viz. Industrial, Rubber Process Oil and Automotive.

Our Industrial lubricants portfolio comprise of general-purpose lubricating oils like hydraulic oils, slideway oil, spindle oils and gear oils, engine oils, turbine oils, industrial greases, apart from these we have a full range of metal working fluids like soluble cutting oils, semi-synthetic cutting coolants, water soluble and neat cleaners, neat cutting oils, mist oils, spark erosion oils, quenching oil, rust preventives and specialty oils like thermic fluids, crack detection oils, plunger lubrication oils, etc. We also manufacture transformer oils and white oils.

Our Process oils comprise of rubber process oils like aromatic, paraffinic, naphthenic oils and secondary plasticizers.

Industrial and Rubber Process Oil products cater to range of industries, including Auto OEMs, Industrial OEMs, Auto component manufacturers, Metal, General engineering, Sugar, plastics, rubber component, tyre, textiles, cement and mines.

In the Automotive sector, we offer a wide range of lubricants under the IPOL brand, catering to various segments of the Bazaar Trade. Our offerings include Diesel Engine Oil (DEO), Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO), Motorcycle Oil (MCO), Gear oils and transmission oils, Greases and specialties.

The Company has an exclusive license to manufacture and market a product range in India for Repsol Spain. This brand, especially focused on the MCO segment due to its association with MotoGP, offers a premium product range developed and tested for recent engine technologies compliant with BS VI norms. The partnership was renewed for an additional five years in 2022.

Our Company has efficient R&D facilities that enable the launch of new products which are energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and compliant with BS VI emission norms. The Company offers customized solutions tailored to customer needs, in line with global standards and OEM expectations.

The manufacturing facility of our Company is located in Vasai, Valiv Village in Thane district of Maharashtra with an annual production capacity of 80,000 KL.

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND ACCREDITATIONS

The Companys plant at Vasai is certified under ISO (9001:2015) for quality standards, ISO (45001:2018) for Health & Safety Management Systems, and ISO (14001:2015) for environmental standards. The support from our accredited R&D Centers has significantly enhanced product quality and formulation upgrades. Our products, primarily marketed under the brand names IPOL and REPSOL, are well-established and widely recognized in the industry for their exceptional quality and comprehensive range.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of your Company comprised of 6 (six) directors with considerable experience and expertise in their respective field. Of these 1 (one) is an Executive Director, 2 (two) are Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors and the remaining 3 (three) are Non-Executive Independent Directors.

During the year under review:

• Mrs. Pallavi Mangla, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director (DIN: 03579576) of the Company ceased to be the Director of the Company w.e.f. April 10, 2023.

• Mr. Arjun Verma, Chief Financial Officer of the Company was appointed as Whole-Time Director (DIN: 10102249) designated as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 10, 2023.

• Mr. Prashanth Achar, Chief Executive Officer of the Company had tendered his resignation on July 01, 2023, effective from the closing hours of August 14, 2023.

In accordance with Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Ayush Goel (DIN: 02889080), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of your Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Your Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment. Brief resume/details of Mr. Ayush Goel as required under the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standards forms part of the notice of 41st AGM.

There was no other change in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the year under review, except as stated above.

MATERIAL CHANGE AND COMMITMENT HAVING OCCURRED SINCE THE END OF THE YEAR AND TILL THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There were no material changes and commitments occurred since the end of the year and till the date of the report except the following:

• The tenure of Mrs. Stuti Kacker, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company has been extended for the 2nd term for 2 years w.e.f. August 05, 2024.

• Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta (DIN: 08786735), an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company has been appointed for the first term of 2 years w.e.f. August 13, 2024, subject to Shareholders approval in ensuing AGM.

• GP Global APAC Pte Ltd. (GP APAC), the holding company of your Company disposed of its 5098438 shares on June 14, 2024, owing to which its holding reduced by 10% and came down from 53.55% to 43.55% holding in our Company.

• Rectification Order for AY 2021-22 has been received with NIL demand from Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai thereby reducing the demand by Rs. 1.80 Crs.

The consent of the members is sought through 41st AGM Notice by way of special resolution for:

- Re-appointment of Mrs. Stuti Kacker (DIN: 07061299) as a Non – Executive Independent Director of the Company.

- Appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta (DIN: 08786735) as a Non – Executive Independent Director of the Company.

INCIDENT REPORT

A cyber security incident occurred in June 2024 wherein the Companys IT infrastructure was targeted by a ransomware attack. Despite the attack, the core systems and operations of the Company remained unaffected. This resilience can be attributed to the Companys robust IT infrastructure, which includes comprehensive security measures, regular system backups, and proactive threat detection protocols. These precautions ensured that the impact of the attack was contained, allowing the Company to continue its operations without interruption. The Company has taken adequate measures to prevent such incidents in future by deploying advanced technology of end point security.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors of the Company have submitted the declaration of independence, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the "SEBI Listing Regulations") stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective, independent judgment and without any external influence. All the Independent Directors ("IDD") of the Company have complied with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and any amendments thereof. Further, there has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as IDDs of the Company.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company has framed nomination, remuneration and succession planning policy, in relation to the remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors. The same, inter-alia contains matters stated under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI Listing Regulations.

The salient features of such policy have been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report and is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.gppetroleums.co.in.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD AND ITS VARIOUS COMMITTEES

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance as well as of its Committees thereof and of the Directors individually. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been covered in the Corporate Governance Report.

DECLARATION BY THE COMPANY

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified from being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Act read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (3)(c) and (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors hereby state and confirm that:

I. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed, along with proper explanation relating to material departures if, any.

II. Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the Companys state of affairs as at the end of the Financial Year and of the Companys profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date.

III. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

IV. The annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

V. That internal financial controls were laid down to be followed and that such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

VI. Proper systems were devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Your Company has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective and remedial action in their respective areas of responsibility and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee. The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which is a part of this report.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT

The Shareholders of the Company at the 36th Annual General Meeting, had approved the appointment of M/s. PNG & Co., Chartered Accountants, bearing Firm Registration No. 021910N as Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of 5 years starting from the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting.

The tenure of the existing Statutory Auditors i.e. M/s. PNG & Co., Chartered Accountants, is going to complete at ensuing Annual General Meeting and as per the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, they are not eligible for further re-appointment as their tenure of 10 years will be completed. Accordingly, the Company is required to appoint a new auditor in place of outgoing auditor.

The Board of Directors of the Company, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, has recommended to appoint M/s. J Mandal and Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm registration No. 302100E/500422N), as the Statutory Auditors in place of the retiring Auditors of the Company for Five Years commencing from the conclusion of the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 18, 2024 upto the conclusion of 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2029 subject to the approval by shareholders in ensuing Annual General meeting.

The Company has received Certificate from M/s. J Mandal and Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants stating that the appointment if made will be in accordance with conditions prescribed in rules and the auditor satisfies criteria provided under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Statutory Auditors vide their report dated May 28, 2024 have expressed an unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. The report of the Statutory Auditors read with notes to account being self-explanatory needs no further clarification. No qualification, reservation or adverse remark has been reported to the Board in the report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. Jain Mittal Chaudhary & Associates carried out the internal audit of the Company for the year under review. The Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has re-appointed M/s. Jain Mittal Chaudhary & Associates, Chartered Accountant, New Delhi as Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct the internal audit in fair and transparent manner for the Financial Year 2024-25.

COST AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, your Company has been carrying on Cost Audit of the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are maintained by the Company.

The Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has re-appointed Mr. Dilip Murlidhar Bathija, Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors for conducting the cost audit of your Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Company has also received necessary certificate(s) from the Cost Auditors under Section 141 of the Act, conveying his eligibility to act as a Cost Auditor.

As required under the Companies Act, 2013, a resolution seeking members approval for ratification and consideration of the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening 41st AGM.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, M/s. Pusalkar & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, a Peer Review Firm, having Certificate No. 5407/2024, were appointed as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 as issued by the Secretarial Auditors viz. M/s. P.C. Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, in the prescribed Form MR-3 for the Company is annexed herewith and forms an integral part of this report. No qualification, reservation or adverse remark has been reported to the Board in the report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Particulars of contracts or arrangements entered into with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed to this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has laid down a well-defined risk management framework to identify, assess and monitor risks and strengthen controls to mitigate risks and also has a comprehensive Risk Management Policy in place.

The Risk Management Committee consisting of Directors meets at periodical intervals to review various elements of risk categorized into high, medium and low risk areas and the Board through the Committee monitors the risk mitigation measures to ensure that the risks are mitigated through appropriate measures undertaken and the probability of recurrence is minimized. Relevant details of the Committee and its working to mitigate the risk is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Detailed information on Corporate Social Responsibility Policy developed and implemented by the Company on CSR initiatives taken during the year pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, as Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed to this Report. Other relevant details in relation to CSR Committee, such as terms of reference of the CSR Committee, number and dates of meetings held and attendance of the Directors are given separately in the Corporate Governance Report.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS AND SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and any amendment thereof, read with all relevant notifications as issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from time to time, all shares in respect of which dividend has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years have been transferred by the Company, within the stipulated due date, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

A list of shareholders along-with their DP ID and Client ID and Folio No. who have not claimed their dividends for the last 7 consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable to transfer to IEPF Account, has been displayed on the website of the Company at www.gppetroleums.co.in besides sending communications to individual respective shareholders and issuance of public notice in Newspapers.

Members are requested to ensure that they claim the dividends and shares referred above, before they are transferred to the said Fund. The time due for transfer of unclaimed dividend to IEPF are provided in the Notes to the notice of 41st AGM. The shareholders are encouraged and requested to verify their records and claim their dividends for all the earlier seven years, if not claimed.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to provide safe and secure environment to Women employees at workplace and adopts a Zero-Tolerance policy towards sexual harassment at workplace. The Company has adopted Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy in line with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. All women employees of office are covered under this policy irrespective of their designation, tenure, temporary or permanent nature. The policy aims to provide safe and secure environment for their women employees.

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the year under review, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment have been received.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is annexed to this report.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company acknowledges the pivotal role and significant contributions of its human resources in driving growth and development. We highly value the talent, integrity, and dedication of our employees, considering them one of our most vital assets.

Our Company fosters a highly entrepreneurial culture with a collaborative, team-based approach, which we believe encourages growth and motivates our employees. We prioritize creating an inclusive and supportive work environment where every employee can thrive. This commitment to our workforce has enabled us to build a cohesive team that consistently delivers exceptional results.

We have been successful in attracting and retaining key professionals, thanks to our competitive compensation packages, robust training and development programs, and a clear path for career progression. Our focus on continuous learning and skill enhancement ensures that our employees remain at the forefront of industry trends and innovations.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Company has adopted the Code of Conduct for all its Board members and senior management which incorporates the role, duties and liabilities of Independent Directors as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings/behavior in any form and the Board has laid down certain directives to counter such acts. Such code of conduct has also been placed on the Companys website. All Board members and senior management personnel (as per Regulation 26 (3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations) have affirmed compliance with the applicable Code of Conduct. A declaration to this effect, signed by the WTD & CFO, forms part of this Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ MECHANISM

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy/Mechanism, to provide a formal mechanism to the directors, employees and their representative bodies and stakeholders to report genuine concerns about illegal or unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy to the management. The policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization and harassment of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The policy is available on the Companys website at https://www.gppetroleums.co.in/images/Vigil-Mechanism-and-Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of fair disclosure and inquiry in case of leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("Codes") under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors, KMPs and Designated employees of the Company and for fair disclosure and inquiry in case of leak of UPSI. The Codes lays down guidelines for procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made by insiders while trading in the shares of the Company and the said codes are available on the website of the Company.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with relevant SEBI Circulars, new reporting requirements on ESG parameters were prescribed under "Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report" (‘BRSR).

As per the SEBI Circulars, effective from the Financial Year 2022-23, filing of BRSR is mandatory for the top 1000 listed companies based on market capitalization. Since the Company does not fall into the top 1000 list, the requirement for filing BRSR for the Financial Year 2022-23 is not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE AND INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loan given, investment made and guarantee given is provided in the financial statements. Please refer Notes to the Financial Statements. No loan/advance is outstanding to any Company in which the Directors are interested.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required pursuant to Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report.

FIXED DEPOSIT / PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any deposit(s) within the purview of the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, requirements of furnishing details of deposits which are not in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

No significant material orders have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

The details of Committees constituted by the Board of Directors and brief details pertaining to the composition, terms of reference, meetings held and attendance of the Members to the Committees during the year have been enumerated in Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board met 5 (five) times during the Financial Year 2023-24 i.e. on April 10, 2023, May 30, 2023, August 05, 2023, November 07, 2023 and February 09, 2024. Detailed information about the same is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

HOLDING COMPANY

During the year, GP Global APAC Pte Ltd. (GP APAC) remained the holding company of your Company. However, GP APAC disposed of its 5098438 shares on June 14, 2024, owing to which its holding reduced by 10% and came down from 53.55% to 43.55% holding in our Company.

SUBSIDIARY/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

Your Company does not have any Subsidiary/Associate Company during the year under review.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

A separate section on Corporate Governance Report as prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations forms an integral part of Annual Report. A certificate of compliance by the Statutory Auditors of the Company forms part of this annual report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of annual return pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the following link of Companys website viz. https://www.gppetroleums.co.in/annualret.php

DISCLOSURE ON COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A detailed report on the Management Discussion and Analysis for the financial year under review is presented in a separate section forming an integral part of the Annual Report. It gives details of the overall industry structure, economic developments, performance and state of affairs of your Company and their adequacy, risk management systems and other material developments during the year.

CORPORATE WEBSITE

The website of your Company viz. www.gppetroleums.co.in carries comprehensive database of information of interest to the stakeholders including the corporate profile, information with regard to products, financial performance of your Company, corporate policies and others.

REPORTABLE FRAUDS

During the year under review, no fraud has been reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and its Annexures describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include changes in the government regulations, developments in the segment, tax regimes and economic developments within India.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT & APPRECIATION

Your Directors are pleased to acknowledge and commend the remarkable contributions of our employees across all levels. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts form the cornerstone of our Companys success. Their pursuit of excellence has been instrumental in driving our growth and achievements.

Your Company also wish to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Investors, Customers, Dealers, Agents, Suppliers, Clients, Government and Regulatory Authorities, Stock Exchanges, Consultants, Lenders, and Bankers for their steadfast support and trust in our Company. Your continued faith in us is invaluable.

Furthermore, our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, advocates, solicitors, and business associates for their ongoing support and cooperation.

Reflecting on the past year, we are proud of what we have accomplished together and remain confident in our potential to reach new heights. We appreciate the unwavering support of all our stakeholders and eagerly anticipate continued collaboration to achieve shared success.