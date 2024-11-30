Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
43.76%
43.76%
43.76%
53.76%
53.76%
Indian
4.32%
9.68%
9.68%
9.68%
9.68%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.58%
0.47%
0.42%
0.55%
0.96%
Non-Institutions
51.32%
46.08%
46.13%
36%
35.59%
Total Non-Promoter
51.91%
46.55%
46.55%
36.55%
36.55%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirementsRead More
