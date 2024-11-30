iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GP Petroleums Ltd Shareholding Pattern

51.49
(-3.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

GP Petroleums Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

43.76%

43.76%

43.76%

53.76%

53.76%

Indian

4.32%

9.68%

9.68%

9.68%

9.68%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

0.58%

0.47%

0.42%

0.55%

0.96%

Non-Institutions

51.32%

46.08%

46.13%

36%

35.59%

Total Non-Promoter

51.91%

46.55%

46.55%

36.55%

36.55%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.76%

Foreign: 43.76%

Indian: 4.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.58%

Institutions: 0.58%

Non-Institutions: 51.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

GP Petroleums: Related NEWS

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GP Petroleums Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.