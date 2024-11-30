iifl-logo-icon 1
GP Petroleums Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.19
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

609.79

495.21

560.37

480.3

yoy growth (%)

23.13

-11.62

16.66

13.68

Raw materials

-518.41

-415.72

-432.13

-361.05

As % of sales

85.01

83.94

77.11

75.17

Employee costs

-24.74

-24.59

-25.15

-23.17

As % of sales

4.05

4.96

4.48

4.82

Other costs

-39.74

-26.74

-68.55

-65.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.51

5.4

12.23

13.6

Operating profit

26.89

28.14

34.53

30.72

OPM

4.4

5.68

6.16

6.39

Depreciation

-3.32

-3.58

-3.12

-2.99

Interest expense

-1.24

-7.15

-6.52

-8.06

Other income

1.29

1.31

0.14

11.56

Profit before tax

23.61

18.72

25.02

31.23

Taxes

-5.88

-3.16

-8.66

-10.75

Tax rate

-24.94

-16.9

-34.62

-34.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.72

15.56

16.36

20.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.72

15.56

16.36

20.48

yoy growth (%)

13.9

-4.9

-20.1

50.65

NPM

2.9

3.14

2.91

4.26

GP Petroleums : related Articles

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

Read More

