|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
609.79
495.21
560.37
480.3
yoy growth (%)
23.13
-11.62
16.66
13.68
Raw materials
-518.41
-415.72
-432.13
-361.05
As % of sales
85.01
83.94
77.11
75.17
Employee costs
-24.74
-24.59
-25.15
-23.17
As % of sales
4.05
4.96
4.48
4.82
Other costs
-39.74
-26.74
-68.55
-65.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.51
5.4
12.23
13.6
Operating profit
26.89
28.14
34.53
30.72
OPM
4.4
5.68
6.16
6.39
Depreciation
-3.32
-3.58
-3.12
-2.99
Interest expense
-1.24
-7.15
-6.52
-8.06
Other income
1.29
1.31
0.14
11.56
Profit before tax
23.61
18.72
25.02
31.23
Taxes
-5.88
-3.16
-8.66
-10.75
Tax rate
-24.94
-16.9
-34.62
-34.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.72
15.56
16.36
20.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.72
15.56
16.36
20.48
yoy growth (%)
13.9
-4.9
-20.1
50.65
NPM
2.9
3.14
2.91
4.26
Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirementsRead More
