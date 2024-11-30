iifl-logo-icon 1
GP Petroleums Ltd Balance Sheet

51.49
(-3.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.49

25.49

25.49

25.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

277.82

250.68

225.86

207.59

Net Worth

303.31

276.17

251.35

233.08

Minority Interest

Debt

17.55

31

34.92

122.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.62

6.64

4.76

5.06

Total Liabilities

327.48

313.81

291.03

360.24

Fixed Assets

73.06

64.06

65.04

71.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.04

4.77

2.85

4.85

Networking Capital

248.05

244.85

222.88

269.26

Inventories

80.76

84.51

101.69

153.57

Inventory Days

91.92

Sundry Debtors

143.36

136.03

109.57

97.71

Debtor Days

58.48

Other Current Assets

64.93

60.57

47.02

59.12

Sundry Creditors

-23.32

-20.73

-17.56

-19.09

Creditor Days

11.42

Other Current Liabilities

-17.68

-15.53

-17.84

-22.05

Cash

1.33

0.14

0.28

14.67

Total Assets

327.48

313.82

291.05

360.25

GP Petroleums : related Articles

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

Read More

