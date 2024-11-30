GP Petroleums Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.49
25.49
25.49
25.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
277.82
250.68
225.86
207.59
Net Worth
303.31
276.17
251.35
233.08
Minority Interest
Debt
17.55
31
34.92
122.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.62
6.64
4.76
5.06
Total Liabilities
327.48
313.81
291.03
360.24
Fixed Assets
73.06
64.06
65.04
71.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.04
4.77
2.85
4.85
Networking Capital
248.05
244.85
222.88
269.26
Inventories
80.76
84.51
101.69
153.57
Inventory Days
91.92
Sundry Debtors
143.36
136.03
109.57
97.71
Debtor Days
58.48
Other Current Assets
64.93
60.57
47.02
59.12
Sundry Creditors
-23.32
-20.73
-17.56
-19.09
Creditor Days
11.42
Other Current Liabilities
-17.68
-15.53
-17.84
-22.05
Cash
1.33
0.14
0.28
14.67
Total Assets
327.48
313.82
291.05
360.25
Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirementsRead More
