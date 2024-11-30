GP Petroleums Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.61
18.72
25.02
31.23
Depreciation
-3.32
-3.58
-3.12
-2.99
Tax paid
-5.88
-3.16
-8.66
-10.75
Working capital
91.34
-60.21
57.4
-22.21
Other operating items
Operating
105.74
-48.23
70.64
-4.72
Capital expenditure
-0.82
7.13
1.23
29.95
Free cash flow
104.91
-41.1
71.87
25.22
Equity raised
383.64
348.81
316.6
253.52
Investing
-0.02
0
0
0
Financing
109.81
139.28
42.34
32.85
Dividends paid
0
0
3.82
3.82
Net in cash
598.35
446.99
434.63
315.42
Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirementsRead More
