GP Petroleums Ltd Cash Flow Statement

54.24
(-6.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

GP Petroleums FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.61

18.72

25.02

31.23

Depreciation

-3.32

-3.58

-3.12

-2.99

Tax paid

-5.88

-3.16

-8.66

-10.75

Working capital

91.34

-60.21

57.4

-22.21

Other operating items

Operating

105.74

-48.23

70.64

-4.72

Capital expenditure

-0.82

7.13

1.23

29.95

Free cash flow

104.91

-41.1

71.87

25.22

Equity raised

383.64

348.81

316.6

253.52

Investing

-0.02

0

0

0

Financing

109.81

139.28

42.34

32.85

Dividends paid

0

0

3.82

3.82

Net in cash

598.35

446.99

434.63

315.42

