GP Petroleums Ltd Summary

GP Petroleums Limited (Formerly known Sah Petroleums Private Limited) was incorporated as a private limited company on July 6, 1983 to take over the business of Industrial Products, a partnership firm carrying on business of lubricants. In October 17, 1989 the company became a limited company styled as Sah Petroleums Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Sah Petroleums Limited to GP Petroleums Limited with effect from 10th April, 2015.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants in India. It manufactures wide range of industrial and automotive lubricants, specialties and process oils under the brand name of IPOL. Their manufacturing plants are located at Thane in Maharashtra and Nani Daman in Daman & Diu. The company has one of the largest in-house storage farms in the private sector in India for storing oils sourced from all over the world. They also all India sales and service network operating from their offices / depots / CFAs located in Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Chandigarh, Patiala, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Their products are exported to Sri Lanka, UAE, Kenya, Chile, Argentina, Malaysia and Indonesia.The companys product categories include automotive lubricants, including automotive oils, automotive greases and automotive speciality oils; industrial lubricants, including industrial oils, industrial greases, metal working products and industrial speciality oils; process oils, including rubber process oils and secondary plasticiser for thermoplastics, elastomers and plastics; transformer oils, and white oils.During the year 1983-84, the company developed special type of oils as an import substitutes for manufacturing ball pen tips & jotter refills. In the year 1997, they secured an OEM approval from Eicher Motors & started supplying engine oils for their OEM fills. In the year 1998, they got approval from the Railways & Developments Standards Organization for supplying oil to the Railways.In the year 1999, the company received an Allison approval of transmission fluid, which has a tremendous potential in mining & road construction equipment. During the year 2000-01, their Automotive Greases got approval from TELCO & Ashok Leyland for OEM fill. During the year 2003-04, the company made their International debut by starting export of Greases and other Lubes to the Middle East & Sri Lanka. They got a major break-through by establishing their supplies to the Defence Sector. In addition, they commenced supplies to various major Engineering Industries like Hero Honda, Sono Koyo, Omax Group, JBM, Aarti Steel, Hero Cycle, TATA Motors, etc.In March 2004, the company started a new unit at Nani Daman in Daman & Diu. During the year 2004-05, the company made an Initial Public Offer of 9,080,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 31.78 crore. In September 17, 2004, the equity shares of the company were listed on the National Stock Exchange Ltd and The Stock Exchange, Mumbai.During the year 2005-06, the company constructed additional storage tanks by which installed capacity for manufacturing of companys products increased from 40,000 KL to 60,000 KL per annum. During the year 2006-07, the company constructed additional storage tanks, in which the installed capacity for manufacturing of companys products increased from 60,000 KL to 80,000 KL per annum.In February 2009, NAF Holdings India Ltd acquired 15,300,000 ordinary shares representing 34.77% issued share capital of the company. After the acquisition, NAF Holdings India Ltd holds 27,300,000 ordinary shares, representing 62.05% issued share capital of the company.In 2016, the Company came into an alliance with Repsol, Spains largest lubricant Company for blending and marketing of Repsol lubricants in India. In 2018, the Company signed an agreement with MAG LUBE LLC in the Middle East to to manufacture and market IPOL lubricants across the world.The Company in 2022, launched co-branded product Honda Repsol MOTO BIKER & MOTO SCOOTER Engine Oil in India, formulated for Hondas two-wheelers. This partnership marked entry of GP Petroleums into the OEM driven co-branded two-wheeler lubricant segment.