Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

GP Petroleums Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 and other business matters Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Board of Directors of the Company has given the authority to the Company to enter into a JV Agreement with West Coast Oils based in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GP Petroleums Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business matters. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. M/s. J Mandal & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 302100E/500422N), has been appointed on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, for the first term of 5 consecutive years i.e. from the conclusion of 41st AGM up to the conclusion of 46th AGM, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing AGM, in place of existing statutory auditors M/s. PNG & Co., whose 2nd term shall expire at the conclusion of the ensuing 41st AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

GP Petroleums Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditors for FY 2024-25. Appointment of Cost Auditors for FY 2024-25. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024