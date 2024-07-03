Summary

Sudarshan Chemical Industries is a globally renowned player in the Pigment Industry and manufactures a wide range of Organic and Inorganic Pigments, Effect Pigments, Agro Chemicals and other products with two facilities at Roha and Mahad, in Maharashtra. As the largest producer of pigments in India, the Company manufactures an extensive range of Organic, Inorganic and Effect Pigments and dispersions catering to the Coatings, Plastics, Inks and Cosmetics Industries worldwide. Their product offerings include recognized brands such as Sudaperm, Sudafast, Sudacolor, Sumica and Sumicos. Companys development focus is on high performance pigments mainly for automotive coatings and engineering plastics that are produced in state of the art manufacturing facilities at Roha and Mahad.Pune-based Sudarshan Chemical Industries was formed as a Private Limited Company under the name Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Private Limited in February 19th, 1951. The name of the Company was changed to Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited on 15th May, 1975 and the Company went to Public in the December, 1976. Until the seventies, the Company manufactured organic / inorganic pigments and intermediates. But in 1980, it diversified into pesticides.In Jan.91, it commenced manufacture of a new range of organic pigments such as pthalocyanine with technology from Dainippon Ink & Chemicals, Japan. The Japanese collaborator, apart from providing technology, also holds a 29.03% stake in the Company. The compan

