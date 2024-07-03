Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,168
Prev. Close₹1,154.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,207.79
Day's High₹1,168
Day's Low₹1,111.75
52 Week's High₹1,234.45
52 Week's Low₹500.95
Book Value₹174.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,822.33
P/E49.79
EPS23.2
Divi. Yield0.4
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,092.64
794.26
818.41
756.67
Net Worth
1,106.49
808.11
832.26
770.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,918.91
1,708.5
1,518.26
1,323.67
yoy growth (%)
12.31
12.52
14.7
17.54
Raw materials
-1,131.44
-1,007.58
-885.11
-772.74
As % of sales
58.96
58.97
58.29
58.37
Employee costs
-129.25
-108.72
-97.28
-80.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
137.45
170.51
160.8
126.59
Depreciation
-86.89
-85.14
-72.39
-58.21
Tax paid
-37.08
-45.01
-28.68
-40.76
Working capital
85.93
70.26
18.92
42.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.31
12.52
14.7
17.54
Op profit growth
-12.34
12.21
20.19
17.71
EBIT growth
-17.19
8.36
14.7
8.04
Net profit growth
-26.32
-8.4
68.96
-1.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,514.31
2,276.79
2,183.26
1,844.34
1,680.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,514.31
2,276.79
2,183.26
1,844.34
1,680.91
Other Operating Income
24.46
24.94
17.55
19.78
27.28
Other Income
332.19
4.79
5
7.02
21.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
D N Damania
Independent Director
S Padmanabhan
Independent Director
S K Asher
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P R Rathi
Managing Director
R B Rathi
Independent Director
Rati Farhad Forbes
Independent Director
Naresh T Raisinghani
Independent Director
Shubhalakshmi Panse
Whole-time Director
Ashish Vij
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandar Velankar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ANUJ NARAYANDAS RATHI
Reports by Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
Summary
Sudarshan Chemical Industries is a globally renowned player in the Pigment Industry and manufactures a wide range of Organic and Inorganic Pigments, Effect Pigments, Agro Chemicals and other products with two facilities at Roha and Mahad, in Maharashtra. As the largest producer of pigments in India, the Company manufactures an extensive range of Organic, Inorganic and Effect Pigments and dispersions catering to the Coatings, Plastics, Inks and Cosmetics Industries worldwide. Their product offerings include recognized brands such as Sudaperm, Sudafast, Sudacolor, Sumica and Sumicos. Companys development focus is on high performance pigments mainly for automotive coatings and engineering plastics that are produced in state of the art manufacturing facilities at Roha and Mahad.Pune-based Sudarshan Chemical Industries was formed as a Private Limited Company under the name Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Private Limited in February 19th, 1951. The name of the Company was changed to Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited on 15th May, 1975 and the Company went to Public in the December, 1976. Until the seventies, the Company manufactured organic / inorganic pigments and intermediates. But in 1980, it diversified into pesticides.In Jan.91, it commenced manufacture of a new range of organic pigments such as pthalocyanine with technology from Dainippon Ink & Chemicals, Japan. The Japanese collaborator, apart from providing technology, also holds a 29.03% stake in the Company. The compan
The Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1129.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹7822.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd is 49.79 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹500.95 and ₹1234.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.09%, 3 Years at 27.14%, 1 Year at 109.78%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at 9.33% and 1 Month at 3.51%.
