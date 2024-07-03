iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Share Price

1,129.95
(-2.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,168
  • Day's High1,168
  • 52 Wk High1,234.45
  • Prev. Close1,154.55
  • Day's Low1,111.75
  • 52 Wk Low 500.95
  • Turnover (lac)3,207.79
  • P/E49.79
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value174.62
  • EPS23.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,822.33
  • Div. Yield0.4
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,168

Prev. Close

1,154.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3,207.79

Day's High

1,168

Day's Low

1,111.75

52 Week's High

1,234.45

52 Week's Low

500.95

Book Value

174.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,822.33

P/E

49.79

EPS

23.2

Divi. Yield

0.4

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:24 AM

Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.55%

Non-Promoter- 28.16%

Institutions: 28.16%

Non-Institutions: 41.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.85

13.85

13.85

13.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,092.64

794.26

818.41

756.67

Net Worth

1,106.49

808.11

832.26

770.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,918.91

1,708.5

1,518.26

1,323.67

yoy growth (%)

12.31

12.52

14.7

17.54

Raw materials

-1,131.44

-1,007.58

-885.11

-772.74

As % of sales

58.96

58.97

58.29

58.37

Employee costs

-129.25

-108.72

-97.28

-80.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

137.45

170.51

160.8

126.59

Depreciation

-86.89

-85.14

-72.39

-58.21

Tax paid

-37.08

-45.01

-28.68

-40.76

Working capital

85.93

70.26

18.92

42.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.31

12.52

14.7

17.54

Op profit growth

-12.34

12.21

20.19

17.71

EBIT growth

-17.19

8.36

14.7

8.04

Net profit growth

-26.32

-8.4

68.96

-1.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,514.31

2,276.79

2,183.26

1,844.34

1,680.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,514.31

2,276.79

2,183.26

1,844.34

1,680.91

Other Operating Income

24.46

24.94

17.55

19.78

27.28

Other Income

332.19

4.79

5

7.02

21.85

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D N Damania

Independent Director

S Padmanabhan

Independent Director

S K Asher

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P R Rathi

Managing Director

R B Rathi

Independent Director

Rati Farhad Forbes

Independent Director

Naresh T Raisinghani

Independent Director

Shubhalakshmi Panse

Whole-time Director

Ashish Vij

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandar Velankar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ANUJ NARAYANDAS RATHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Summary

Sudarshan Chemical Industries is a globally renowned player in the Pigment Industry and manufactures a wide range of Organic and Inorganic Pigments, Effect Pigments, Agro Chemicals and other products with two facilities at Roha and Mahad, in Maharashtra. As the largest producer of pigments in India, the Company manufactures an extensive range of Organic, Inorganic and Effect Pigments and dispersions catering to the Coatings, Plastics, Inks and Cosmetics Industries worldwide. Their product offerings include recognized brands such as Sudaperm, Sudafast, Sudacolor, Sumica and Sumicos. Companys development focus is on high performance pigments mainly for automotive coatings and engineering plastics that are produced in state of the art manufacturing facilities at Roha and Mahad.Pune-based Sudarshan Chemical Industries was formed as a Private Limited Company under the name Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Private Limited in February 19th, 1951. The name of the Company was changed to Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited on 15th May, 1975 and the Company went to Public in the December, 1976. Until the seventies, the Company manufactured organic / inorganic pigments and intermediates. But in 1980, it diversified into pesticides.In Jan.91, it commenced manufacture of a new range of organic pigments such as pthalocyanine with technology from Dainippon Ink & Chemicals, Japan. The Japanese collaborator, apart from providing technology, also holds a 29.03% stake in the Company. The compan
Company FAQs

What is the Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1129.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹7822.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd is 49.79 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd is ₹500.95 and ₹1234.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd?

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.09%, 3 Years at 27.14%, 1 Year at 109.78%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at 9.33% and 1 Month at 3.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.55 %
Institutions - 28.16 %
Public - 41.29 %

