Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,315.61
1,317.29
1,197.02
1,205.75
1,071.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,315.61
1,317.29
1,197.02
1,205.75
1,071.04
Other Operating Income
14.1
12.7
11.77
13.45
11.5
Other Income
8.48
7.26
324.93
2.53
2.26
Total Income
1,338.18
1,337.25
1,533.71
1,221.73
1,084.8
Total Expenditure
1,165.81
1,149.03
1,073.34
1,092.84
998.25
PBIDT
172.37
188.22
460.38
128.89
86.55
Interest
15.92
16.97
19.94
26.07
15.4
PBDT
156.45
171.26
440.44
102.82
71.15
Depreciation
72.54
71.15
70.02
61.47
52.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
40.51
15.47
79.1
1.85
3.19
Deferred Tax
-15.93
12.01
6.51
6.34
3.59
Reported Profit After Tax
59.34
72.63
284.82
33.15
11.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.34
72.63
284.82
33.15
11.62
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.77
0
242.28
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
65.11
72.63
42.54
33.15
11.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.2
10.49
5.6
4.79
1.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.1
14.28
38.46
10.68
8.08
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.51
5.51
23.79
2.74
1.08
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
