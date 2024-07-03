Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,756.21
1,591.62
1,560.72
1,270.96
1,238.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,756.21
1,591.62
1,560.72
1,270.96
1,238.9
Other Operating Income
18.33
18.93
12.94
16.62
20.17
Other Income
329.2
3.25
3.29
4.67
20.86
Total Income
2,103.74
1,613.8
1,576.94
1,292.25
1,279.93
Total Expenditure
1,577.21
1,484.62
1,384.93
1,087.28
1,067.31
PBIDT
526.53
129.18
192.01
204.96
212.63
Interest
28.52
26.42
13.96
13.64
11.2
PBDT
498.01
102.76
178.05
191.33
201.43
Depreciation
105.5
83.67
64.46
65.14
51.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
82.77
2.2
22.55
36.11
40.69
Deferred Tax
10.33
4.69
5.73
2.39
-8.39
Reported Profit After Tax
299.41
12.2
85.3
87.69
117.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
299.41
12.2
85.3
87.69
117.23
Extra-ordinary Items
240.36
0
0
0
12.51
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.05
12.2
85.3
87.69
104.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.3
1.8
12.3
12.7
16.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.98
8.11
12.3
16.12
17.16
PBDTM(%)
28.35
6.45
11.4
15.05
16.25
PATM(%)
17.04
0.76
5.46
6.89
9.46
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
