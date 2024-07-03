iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,103.65
(-2.54%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,756.21

1,591.62

1,560.72

1,270.96

1,238.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,756.21

1,591.62

1,560.72

1,270.96

1,238.9

Other Operating Income

18.33

18.93

12.94

16.62

20.17

Other Income

329.2

3.25

3.29

4.67

20.86

Total Income

2,103.74

1,613.8

1,576.94

1,292.25

1,279.93

Total Expenditure

1,577.21

1,484.62

1,384.93

1,087.28

1,067.31

PBIDT

526.53

129.18

192.01

204.96

212.63

Interest

28.52

26.42

13.96

13.64

11.2

PBDT

498.01

102.76

178.05

191.33

201.43

Depreciation

105.5

83.67

64.46

65.14

51.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

82.77

2.2

22.55

36.11

40.69

Deferred Tax

10.33

4.69

5.73

2.39

-8.39

Reported Profit After Tax

299.41

12.2

85.3

87.69

117.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

299.41

12.2

85.3

87.69

117.23

Extra-ordinary Items

240.36

0

0

0

12.51

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

59.05

12.2

85.3

87.69

104.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

43.3

1.8

12.3

12.7

16.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.85

13.85

13.85

13.85

13.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.98

8.11

12.3

16.12

17.16

PBDTM(%)

28.35

6.45

11.4

15.05

16.25

PATM(%)

17.04

0.76

5.46

6.89

9.46

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:24 AM

Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker

Read More

