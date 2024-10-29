Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
137.45
170.51
160.8
126.59
Depreciation
-86.89
-85.14
-72.39
-58.21
Tax paid
-37.08
-45.01
-28.68
-40.76
Working capital
85.93
70.26
18.92
42.4
Other operating items
Operating
99.42
110.62
78.63
70.01
Capital expenditure
298.6
67.92
283.08
105.56
Free cash flow
398.02
178.54
361.71
175.57
Equity raised
1,474.7
1,239.13
952.11
755.01
Investing
0.39
11.12
-16.02
4.79
Financing
662.91
198.8
200.29
136.53
Dividends paid
0
0
43.61
24.22
Net in cash
2,536.02
1,627.59
1,541.71
1,096.14
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
