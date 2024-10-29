Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,918.91
1,708.5
1,518.26
1,323.67
yoy growth (%)
12.31
12.52
14.7
17.54
Raw materials
-1,131.44
-1,007.58
-885.11
-772.74
As % of sales
58.96
58.97
58.29
58.37
Employee costs
-129.25
-108.72
-97.28
-80.03
As % of sales
6.73
6.36
6.4
6.04
Other costs
-424.93
-326.04
-298.7
-273.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.14
19.08
19.67
20.66
Operating profit
233.28
266.13
237.16
197.32
OPM
12.15
15.57
15.62
14.9
Depreciation
-86.89
-85.14
-72.39
-58.21
Interest expense
-17.31
-16.4
-11.68
-23.77
Other income
8.38
5.92
7.71
11.26
Profit before tax
137.45
170.51
160.8
126.59
Taxes
-37.08
-45.01
-28.68
-40.76
Tax rate
-26.97
-26.39
-17.84
-32.2
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.54
2.19
Adj. profit
100.37
125.5
131.56
88.02
Exceptional items
0
10.72
17.16
0
Net profit
100.37
136.23
148.73
88.02
yoy growth (%)
-26.32
-8.4
68.96
-1.39
NPM
5.23
7.97
9.79
6.65
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
