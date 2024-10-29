iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,126.65
(-0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,918.91

1,708.5

1,518.26

1,323.67

yoy growth (%)

12.31

12.52

14.7

17.54

Raw materials

-1,131.44

-1,007.58

-885.11

-772.74

As % of sales

58.96

58.97

58.29

58.37

Employee costs

-129.25

-108.72

-97.28

-80.03

As % of sales

6.73

6.36

6.4

6.04

Other costs

-424.93

-326.04

-298.7

-273.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.14

19.08

19.67

20.66

Operating profit

233.28

266.13

237.16

197.32

OPM

12.15

15.57

15.62

14.9

Depreciation

-86.89

-85.14

-72.39

-58.21

Interest expense

-17.31

-16.4

-11.68

-23.77

Other income

8.38

5.92

7.71

11.26

Profit before tax

137.45

170.51

160.8

126.59

Taxes

-37.08

-45.01

-28.68

-40.76

Tax rate

-26.97

-26.39

-17.84

-32.2

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.54

2.19

Adj. profit

100.37

125.5

131.56

88.02

Exceptional items

0

10.72

17.16

0

Net profit

100.37

136.23

148.73

88.02

yoy growth (%)

-26.32

-8.4

68.96

-1.39

NPM

5.23

7.97

9.79

6.65

Sudarshan Chem. : related Articles

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:24 AM

Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker

Read More

