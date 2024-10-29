Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.06
9.12
17.36
13.56
Op profit growth
-4.5
16.82
27.4
5.02
EBIT growth
-8.5
17.34
22.44
-5.38
Net profit growth
-7.89
-2.36
70.59
-16.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.48
15.43
14.41
13.28
EBIT margin
8.65
11.17
10.39
9.95
Net profit margin
5.9
7.56
8.46
5.82
RoCE
12.1
16.13
16.97
16.11
RoNW
4.12
5.24
6.94
5.15
RoA
2.06
2.73
3.45
2.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.77
20.38
20.88
12.24
Dividend per share
5
6
6.3
3.5
Cash EPS
5.88
7.88
10.25
3.76
Book value per share
120.35
107.41
86.78
63.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.71
25.46
17.91
35.84
P/CEPS
88.46
65.78
36.46
116.41
P/B
4.32
4.83
4.31
6.9
EV/EBIDTA
15.68
14.2
12.25
16.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
41.81
34.41
Tax payout
-24.05
-25.88
-21.65
-33.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.7
83.09
74.5
84.79
Inventory days
81.06
80.49
73.03
66.9
Creditor days
-96.82
-101.57
-82.96
-78.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.81
-11.65
-12.47
-5.32
Net debt / equity
0.94
0.79
0.8
0.94
Net debt / op. profit
2.86
2.06
1.97
2.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.72
-56.88
-57.14
-57.63
Employee costs
-8.35
-8.35
-8.53
-7.5
Other costs
-21.42
-19.32
-19.9
-21.57
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker
