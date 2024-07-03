Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
688.91
626.7
758.11
559.19
594.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
688.91
626.7
758.11
559.19
594.75
Other Operating Income
7.18
6.92
6.14
6.56
5.93
Other Income
4.97
3.5
2.99
4.28
5.69
Total Income
701.07
637.12
767.23
570.03
606.37
Total Expenditure
612.77
553.05
645.16
503.87
535.1
PBIDT
88.3
84.07
122.07
66.15
71.27
Interest
8.88
7.03
8.38
8.58
9.63
PBDT
79.42
77.04
113.69
57.57
61.64
Depreciation
36.61
35.93
35.67
35.48
35.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23.72
16.79
11.79
3.67
2.9
Deferred Tax
-10.82
-5.12
8.19
3.82
5.46
Reported Profit After Tax
29.9
29.43
58.03
14.59
17.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.9
29.43
58.03
14.59
17.86
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.98
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.88
29.43
58.03
14.59
17.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.9
4.3
10.2
2.1
2.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.81
13.41
16.1
11.82
11.98
PBDTM(%)
11.52
12.29
14.99
10.29
10.36
PATM(%)
4.34
4.69
7.65
2.6
3
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
