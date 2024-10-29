iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1,074.95
(-2.27%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:29:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.85

13.85

13.85

13.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,092.64

794.26

818.41

756.67

Net Worth

1,106.49

808.11

832.26

770.52

Minority Interest

Debt

377.89

754.43

761.48

563.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

86.63

73.18

56.16

51.6

Total Liabilities

1,571.01

1,635.72

1,649.9

1,385.59

Fixed Assets

1,083.69

1,142.38

1,093.69

875.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

51.15

55.54

55.15

54.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.48

13.89

4.76

4.9

Networking Capital

382.3

413.19

477.22

435.97

Inventories

313.43

374.38

478.25

321.86

Inventory Days

90.96

68.76

Sundry Debtors

524.84

421.89

464.08

490.25

Debtor Days

88.27

104.73

Other Current Assets

78.89

142.99

109.28

166.23

Sundry Creditors

-443.49

-437.98

-492.47

-460.49

Creditor Days

93.67

98.37

Other Current Liabilities

-91.36

-88.08

-81.92

-81.87

Cash

42.38

10.72

19.07

14.13

Total Assets

1,571

1,635.72

1,649.89

1,385.59

Sudarshan Chem. : related Articles

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:24 AM

Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.