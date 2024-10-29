Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,092.64
794.26
818.41
756.67
Net Worth
1,106.49
808.11
832.26
770.52
Minority Interest
Debt
377.89
754.43
761.48
563.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
86.63
73.18
56.16
51.6
Total Liabilities
1,571.01
1,635.72
1,649.9
1,385.59
Fixed Assets
1,083.69
1,142.38
1,093.69
875.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
51.15
55.54
55.15
54.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.48
13.89
4.76
4.9
Networking Capital
382.3
413.19
477.22
435.97
Inventories
313.43
374.38
478.25
321.86
Inventory Days
90.96
68.76
Sundry Debtors
524.84
421.89
464.08
490.25
Debtor Days
88.27
104.73
Other Current Assets
78.89
142.99
109.28
166.23
Sundry Creditors
-443.49
-437.98
-492.47
-460.49
Creditor Days
93.67
98.37
Other Current Liabilities
-91.36
-88.08
-81.92
-81.87
Cash
42.38
10.72
19.07
14.13
Total Assets
1,571
1,635.72
1,649.89
1,385.59
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
