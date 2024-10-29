iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd EGM

1,115
(-1.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Sudarshan Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Dec 20244 Jan 2025
Please refer to the enclosed Notice convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 4th January, 2025. Kindly refer to the enclosed corrigendum to the Notice of EOGM of the Company, scheduled on Saturday, 4th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024) Please refer to the enclosed proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held today, i.e., on Saturday, 4th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025) Please find enclosed summary of voting results along with the Scrutinizers Report for the special business transacted at the EGM held on 4th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)

Sudarshan Chem.: Related News

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:24 AM

Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.