|Please refer to the enclosed Notice convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 4th January, 2025. Kindly refer to the enclosed corrigendum to the Notice of EOGM of the Company, scheduled on Saturday, 4th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024) Please refer to the enclosed proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held today, i.e., on Saturday, 4th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025) Please find enclosed summary of voting results along with the Scrutinizers Report for the special business transacted at the EGM held on 4th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
