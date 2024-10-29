iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd AGM

1,116
(1.86%)
Jan 15, 2025

Sudarshan Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 202411 Jul 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, for Intimation of Newspaper publication. Summary of Proceedings of the 73rd Annual General Meeting held on 2nd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 for Change in Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Sudarshan Chem.: Related News

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

29 Oct 2024

Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker

