|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, for Intimation of Newspaper publication. Summary of Proceedings of the 73rd Annual General Meeting held on 2nd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 for Change in Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
