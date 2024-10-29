Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of securities on preferential basis Please refer to enclosed details of allotment of equity shares approved today, on a preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares or any other eligible securities on preferential basis to select persons in terms of provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations 2018 as may be considered appropriate by the Board and as permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company. The Board Meeting to be held on 05/12/2024 Stands Cancelled. We refer to our earlier communication dated 2nd December, 2024 intimating Thursday, 5th December, 2024 as the date of the Board Meeting, inter alia, for considering proposal for further issue of securities. In this regard we wish to inform you that the said Board Meeting has been postponed and the revised date will be informed in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Statement of unaudited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 13 Oct 2024

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds through any menthod or combination of methods as may be considered apprpriate by the Board. Approval for raising funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 for prior intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on 2nd August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation under Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 for Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 7 May 2024

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 and fixing of Record Date Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, Record Date fixed for Payment of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, In-principle approval for Sale of entire Equity Shares held by the Company in Sudarshan Japan Limited and Sudarshan (Shanghai) Trading Company Limited Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 for Communication to Shareholders on Tax Deduction at Source / Withholding Tax on Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 26 Dec 2023