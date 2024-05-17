To the Members of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Report on the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policiesand other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to ourassessmentofthe risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for ouraudit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Timing of recognition of revenue (as described in note 2.2(d) (Summary of material accounting policies) and note 26 forming part of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company manufactures and sells a wide range of goods such as organic, inorganic and effect pigments. Revenue from sale of goods is recognised net of discounts, rebates, sales return and taxes when control of the goods are transferred to the customer. Our audit procedures included the following: Determination of point in time when control of the goods is transferred to the customer involves establishing the present right to receive payment for the products, delivery specifications, shipping terms, timing of transfer of legal title of the goods and determination of the point of acceptance of goods by the customers. These considerations require exercise of significant judgements by the management. We obtained understanding of the Companys sales process, including design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. Considering the multitude and variety of contractual terms and significant judgments involved, determination of point in time of transfer of control of goods, has been identified as a key audit matter. We read the Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition and assessed compliance with Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. We obtained and read the terms of customer contracts on a sample basis to assess various performance obligations in the contract, the point in time of transfer of control of goods to customers and pricing terms. We tested on a sample basis sales invoice for identification of point in time for transfer of control and terms of contract with customers. Further, we performed procedures to test on a sample basis whether revenue was recognized in the appropriate period (including at year end) bytesting underlying sales orders, sales invoice copies, lorry receipts, shipping records, customer acceptances etc. and tested the management assessment involved in the process, wherever applicable. We performed various analytical procedures to identify any unusual sales trends for further testing. We also assessed the disclosure relating to revenue in accordance with applicable accounting standards in the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company. Hedge accounting including valuations thereof (as described in note 2.2(r) (Summary of material accounting policies) and note IS, note 17, note 22 and note 52 of notes forming part of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company enters into derivative instruments which comprise of interest rate swaps, cross currency swaps and also designates its foreign currency borrowings against highly probable forecasted export sales for hedge accounting to manage its foreign currency exposure. We obtained understanding of the Companys overall hedge accounting strategy, derivative instrument valuation and hedge accounting process from initiation to settlement of derivative instruments including assessment of the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. These instruments are measured at fair values at each reporting period resulting in derivative financial assets and derivative financial liabilities. The gain / loss on maturity/ termination of such derivative instruments is recorded in the statement of profit and loss along with the relevant hedged item. We read the Companys accounting policy for hedge accounting in accordance with relevant accounting standards. Considering the significant complexities and judgements involved in estimating highly probable forecasted sales transactions, future foreign exchange rates, determination of effectiveness of hedge and the fact that these transactions have a significant financial effect and extensive accounting and disclosure requirements, hedge accounting has been identified as a key audit matter. We tested the existence of derivative instruments by tracing to the independent confirmations obtained from respective banks. We also tested managements hedge documentation and contracts, on a sample basis. We tested on a sample basis the fair values of derivative instruments recorded by the Company with the independent balance confirmations obtained from banks. We involved valuation specialists in re-performing the year-end fair valuations including evaluation of hedge effectiveness of derivative instruments on a sample basis and compared these valuations with those recorded by the Company and assessed the valuation methodology and key assumptions used therein. We also assessed the disclosure is in accordance with applicable accounting standards in the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company. Impairment assessment of material Investments in subsidiaries (as described in note 2.2(b) (Summary of material accounting policies) and note 6 of notes forming part of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has significant investments in subsidiaries as at March 31, 2024. These investments are accounted for at cost less allowance for impairment, if any. The management assesses at least annually the existence of impairment indicators of each shareholding in such subsidiaries by reference to the requirements underlnd AS 36. If such indicator exists, impairment loss is determined and recognized in the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the accounting policies. We obtained an understanding of the Companys policy on assessment of impairment of investment in subsidiaries and assumptions used by the management including design and implementation of relevant controls. We have tested the design and operating effectiveness of these controls. During the year impairment indicators were identified for certain material investments.The processesand methodologies for assessing and determining the recoverable amount of such investments are based on complex assumptions and require use of significant managements judgment, in particular with reference to forecast of future cash flows relating to the period covered by the Companys strategic business plan, normalized cash flows assumed as a basis for terminal value, as well as the long-term growth rates and discount rates applied to such forecasted cash flows. We compared the carrying values of the Companys investment in these subsidiaries with their respective net worth as per audited financial statements. Considering the significant level of judgment required in estimating the cash flows and the complexity of the assumptions used, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter. We have evaluated the valuation model used by the Companys management / valuation experts of the management. We assessed the competencies, capabilities and objectivity of the managements expert. We involved valuation specialists to evaluate methodology, assumptions and estimates used in the calculations. We considered potential changes in key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance with management to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were appropriate. We also assessed the assumptions around the key drivers of the cash flow forecasts including discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates used. We assessed the recoverable value by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used, analysed and examined the business plans approved along with assumptions and estimates used by management and tested the arithmetical accuracy of these models. We also assessed the disclosure is in accordance with applicable accounting standards in the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible forthe matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Charged with Governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude thata material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during ouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i(vi)) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i(vi)) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer note 45(b) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer note 15 and note 22 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 46 (e) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 46 (e) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

As stated in note 18 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail feature is not enabled for changes, if any, made using certain administrative access rights to the application and underlying database, as described in note 58 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit no instance of audit trail feature being tampered with was noted in respect of such accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.

Re: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, plantand equipmentwere physically verified by the management in the current year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in ouropinion.is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami PropertyTransactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31,2024. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification and confirmations for inventories lying with third parties.

(b) As disclosed in note 19 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the audited books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans and stood guarantee to the following companies:

(Amount in Rs lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - 500.0 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - - - - Subsidiaries

The Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantees and provided security to Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) During the year, the Company had extended loans granted to a company to settle the loan granted to this party which had fallen due during the year.

The aggregate amount of such dues extended and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year are as follows:

(Amount in Rs lakhs)

Name of Party Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue amount settled by extension granted to the same party Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Sudarshan Japan Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) 151.4 151.4 100%

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. However, in regard to the unclaimed deposits the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this regard.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of goods, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amount in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, service tax, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

(Amount in Rs lakhs)

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute Pre deposit or payment under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 55.0 55.0 AY 1992-1993 to AY 1995-1996 Bombay High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 390.5 339.7 AY 2017-2018 AY 2018-2019 AY 2020-2021 AY 2021-2022 Commissioner of Income Tax Goods and Service Tax, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 817.5 36.7 FY 2017-2018 Commissioner Goods and Service Tax, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 73.2 73.2 FY 2017-2018 Commissioner* Goods and Service Tax, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 1,457.9 - FY 2018-2019 Commissioner Customs Act 1962 Custom duty 330.5 12.1 FY 2011-2012 FY 2012-2013 CESTAT** Customs Act 1962 Interest on IGST 74.8 74.8 FY 2017-2018 FY 2018-2019 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 CVD refund 30.6 - FY 2013-2014 to FY 2017-2018 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 CVD refund 19.7 FY 2013-2014 Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Excise Central Excise Act, 1944 CVD refund 135.7 FY 2013-2014 to FY 2017-2018 CESTAT*** Central Excise Act, 1944 CENVAT refund 26.2 2.6 FY 2015-2016 to 2016-2017 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 39.5 10.9 FY 2002-2003 to FY 2005-2006 Additional Commissioner Central Excise The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 255.5 19.0 FY 2004-2005 to FY 2013-2014 CESTAT Bombay Electricity Duty Act 1958 Electricity duty on captive power generation 2,810.4 FY 2016-2017 to FY 2023-2024 Bombay High Court (writ petition filed by Captive Power Producers Association)

* In process of filing further appeal as applicable ** Excludes interest

*** The Company has received a favorable order from the Commissioner of Central Excise. However, the Department has preferred an appeal against the order of the Commissioner before CESTAT.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 47 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 37 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 37 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Annexure 2 referred in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone

Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Huzefa Ginwala

Partner

Membership Number: 111757

UDIN: 24111757BKENPO6161

Place of Signature: Pune

Date: May 17, 2024