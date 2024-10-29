Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today,i.e. on Friday, 17th May, 2024, Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (Rupee One only) (i.e. 50%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each fully paid up, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024,subject to approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid /dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat. During the year under review, the Board of Directors had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.60/- (Rupees Three and Sixty Paise only) (i.e. 180%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each fully paid up, taking total Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 to Rs. 4.60/- (Rupees Four and Sixty Paise only) (i.e. 230%). Record Date fixed as 26th July, 2024 for payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)