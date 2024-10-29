iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd Dividend

1,096.75
(-2.71%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:49:58 PM

Sudarshan Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 2024150Final
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today,i.e. on Friday, 17th May, 2024, Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (Rupee One only) (i.e. 50%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each fully paid up, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024,subject to approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid /dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat. During the year under review, the Board of Directors had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.60/- (Rupees Three and Sixty Paise only) (i.e. 180%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each fully paid up, taking total Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 to Rs. 4.60/- (Rupees Four and Sixty Paise only) (i.e. 230%). Record Date fixed as 26th July, 2024 for payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
Dividend6 Mar 202419 Mar 202419 Mar 20243.6180Interim
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 and fixing of Record Date

Sudarshan Chem.: Related News

Sudarshan Chemical's net profit jumps ~67% to ₹30 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:24 AM

Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment maker

