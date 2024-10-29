|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|1
|50
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today,i.e. on Friday, 17th May, 2024, Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (Rupee One only) (i.e. 50%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each fully paid up, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024,subject to approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid /dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat. During the year under review, the Board of Directors had declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.60/- (Rupees Three and Sixty Paise only) (i.e. 180%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each fully paid up, taking total Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 to Rs. 4.60/- (Rupees Four and Sixty Paise only) (i.e. 230%). Record Date fixed as 26th July, 2024 for payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
|Dividend
|6 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|3.6
|180
|Interim
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 and fixing of Record Date
Sudarshan Chemical Industries paid €127.5 Million (roughly ₹1,180 Crore) for the Heubach Group, a major pigment makerRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.