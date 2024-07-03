iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

178.4
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:23 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open182
  • Day's High184.42
  • 52 Wk High262.65
  • Prev. Close184.21
  • Day's Low178.05
  • 52 Wk Low 143.8
  • Turnover (lac)45.5
  • P/E13.97
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value98.31
  • EPS13.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)572.49
  • Div. Yield0.54
No Records Found

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

182

Prev. Close

184.21

Turnover(Lac.)

45.5

Day's High

184.42

Day's Low

178.05

52 Week's High

262.65

52 Week's Low

143.8

Book Value

98.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

572.49

P/E

13.97

EPS

13.17

Divi. Yield

0.54

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.72%

Foreign: 0.72%

Indian: 50.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 49.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.21

3.21

3.21

3.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

289.39

251.6

204

169.73

Net Worth

292.6

254.81

207.21

172.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

175.41

144.15

115.25

96.8

yoy growth (%)

21.68

25.07

19.06

45.32

Raw materials

-76.82

-61.87

-67.33

-58.27

As % of sales

43.79

42.92

58.42

60.19

Employee costs

-11.49

-10.12

-7.37

-5.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.88

47.01

22.83

20.1

Depreciation

-1.03

-1.07

-1.28

-1.33

Tax paid

-13.59

-12.27

-5.29

-6.97

Working capital

70.41

-27.78

28.97

17.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.68

25.07

19.06

45.32

Op profit growth

8.47

136.16

3.27

75.23

EBIT growth

6.05

106.05

13.55

69.34

Net profit growth

4.48

98.05

33.61

57.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

191.3

225.08

175.72

144.15

115.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

191.3

225.08

175.72

144.15

115.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.77

8.66

3.21

3.64

5.09

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Sajal Jain

Executive Director

Govind R Parmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pravin Chavan

Independent Director

Sachin N. Gupta

Independent Director

Yatin N Shah

Independent Director

Yogesh Patil

Independent Director

Minakshi Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Indo Borax and Chemicals Limited (IBCL) is into the business of manufacturing and selling of Boron and Lithium products which includes Boric Acid Technical Grade Powder & Granular, Boric Acid IP Grade (Indian Pharmacopoeia Grade) Powder & Granular, and Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate.The Companys plant is located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its BORIC ACID (Tech. Grade) Powder is used for fluxes and metallurgical operation, such as welding, paste fluxes and soldering fluxes. The Companys subsidiary is Indoborax Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd (IIPL).Indo Borax came into existence in 1980 and the company established its first Boric Acid plant at Asangaon in Maharashtra in the year 1981, followed by the establishment of a Borax plant in 1983. The stock of the company was offered to Public in 1993, resulting in an overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed over 1600%.Today, Indo Borax operates a most modern Boric Acid and Borax plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Situated near the commercially important town of Indore in the heart of the country, the plant is well connected by an efficient transport network to all parts of India. The plant employs continuous process and is fully capable of generating its own power requirements. The plant also enjoys the approval of Food and Drug Administration for manufacturing pharmaceutical grade of Boric Acid.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 6,123 million tons of boron products. During fi
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹178.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd is ₹572.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd is 13.97 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd is ₹143.8 and ₹262.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd?

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.59%, 1 Year at -18.92%, 6 Month at -9.24%, 3 Month at -8.39% and 1 Month at -9.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.80 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 49.14 %

