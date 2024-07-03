Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹182
Prev. Close₹184.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.5
Day's High₹184.42
Day's Low₹178.05
52 Week's High₹262.65
52 Week's Low₹143.8
Book Value₹98.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)572.49
P/E13.97
EPS13.17
Divi. Yield0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.21
3.21
3.21
3.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
289.39
251.6
204
169.73
Net Worth
292.6
254.81
207.21
172.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
175.41
144.15
115.25
96.8
yoy growth (%)
21.68
25.07
19.06
45.32
Raw materials
-76.82
-61.87
-67.33
-58.27
As % of sales
43.79
42.92
58.42
60.19
Employee costs
-11.49
-10.12
-7.37
-5.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.88
47.01
22.83
20.1
Depreciation
-1.03
-1.07
-1.28
-1.33
Tax paid
-13.59
-12.27
-5.29
-6.97
Working capital
70.41
-27.78
28.97
17.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.68
25.07
19.06
45.32
Op profit growth
8.47
136.16
3.27
75.23
EBIT growth
6.05
106.05
13.55
69.34
Net profit growth
4.48
98.05
33.61
57.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
191.3
225.08
175.72
144.15
115.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
191.3
225.08
175.72
144.15
115.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.77
8.66
3.21
3.64
5.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Sajal Jain
Executive Director
Govind R Parmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pravin Chavan
Independent Director
Sachin N. Gupta
Independent Director
Yatin N Shah
Independent Director
Yogesh Patil
Independent Director
Minakshi Mittal
Reports by Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Indo Borax and Chemicals Limited (IBCL) is into the business of manufacturing and selling of Boron and Lithium products which includes Boric Acid Technical Grade Powder & Granular, Boric Acid IP Grade (Indian Pharmacopoeia Grade) Powder & Granular, and Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate.The Companys plant is located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its BORIC ACID (Tech. Grade) Powder is used for fluxes and metallurgical operation, such as welding, paste fluxes and soldering fluxes. The Companys subsidiary is Indoborax Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd (IIPL).Indo Borax came into existence in 1980 and the company established its first Boric Acid plant at Asangaon in Maharashtra in the year 1981, followed by the establishment of a Borax plant in 1983. The stock of the company was offered to Public in 1993, resulting in an overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed over 1600%.Today, Indo Borax operates a most modern Boric Acid and Borax plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Situated near the commercially important town of Indore in the heart of the country, the plant is well connected by an efficient transport network to all parts of India. The plant employs continuous process and is fully capable of generating its own power requirements. The plant also enjoys the approval of Food and Drug Administration for manufacturing pharmaceutical grade of Boric Acid.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 6,123 million tons of boron products. During fi
Read More
The Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹178.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd is ₹572.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd is 13.97 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd is ₹143.8 and ₹262.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.59%, 1 Year at -18.92%, 6 Month at -9.24%, 3 Month at -8.39% and 1 Month at -9.67%.
