Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
37.87
49.76
45.46
44.06
46.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.87
49.76
45.46
44.06
46.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.35
3.25
3.36
2.74
2.69
Total Income
42.22
53.01
48.83
46.8
49.49
Total Expenditure
28.72
33.31
33.9
34.88
36.64
PBIDT
13.51
19.71
14.93
11.92
12.85
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
13.51
19.7
14.93
11.92
12.85
Depreciation
0.52
0.5
0.59
0.57
0.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.68
5.03
3.48
3.1
3.34
Deferred Tax
0.12
0.16
-0.58
0.02
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
9.18
14.01
11.44
8.23
8.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.18
14.01
11.44
8.23
8.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.18
14.01
11.44
8.23
8.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.86
4.37
3.57
2.56
2.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.21
3.21
3.21
3.21
3.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.67
39.61
32.84
27.05
27.45
PBDTM(%)
35.67
39.59
32.84
27.05
27.45
PATM(%)
24.24
28.15
25.16
18.67
19.08
