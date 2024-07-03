iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

175.15
(-0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

37.87

49.76

45.46

44.06

46.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.87

49.76

45.46

44.06

46.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.35

3.25

3.36

2.74

2.69

Total Income

42.22

53.01

48.83

46.8

49.49

Total Expenditure

28.72

33.31

33.9

34.88

36.64

PBIDT

13.51

19.71

14.93

11.92

12.85

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

13.51

19.7

14.93

11.92

12.85

Depreciation

0.52

0.5

0.59

0.57

0.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.68

5.03

3.48

3.1

3.34

Deferred Tax

0.12

0.16

-0.58

0.02

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

9.18

14.01

11.44

8.23

8.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.18

14.01

11.44

8.23

8.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.18

14.01

11.44

8.23

8.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.86

4.37

3.57

2.56

2.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.21

3.21

3.21

3.21

3.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.67

39.61

32.84

27.05

27.45

PBDTM(%)

35.67

39.59

32.84

27.05

27.45

PATM(%)

24.24

28.15

25.16

18.67

19.08

