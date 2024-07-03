Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
145.84
169.14
126.89
96.62
88.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
145.84
169.14
126.89
96.62
88.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.41
6.27
2.4
3.12
3.28
Total Income
154.25
175.41
129.28
99.75
91.49
Total Expenditure
114.66
122.6
92.45
69.29
74.68
PBIDT
39.59
52.81
36.84
30.45
16.81
Interest
0
0.09
0
0.02
0
PBDT
39.58
52.72
36.83
30.44
16.81
Depreciation
1.69
0.95
0.78
0.8
1.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.29
13.49
9.97
8
4.07
Deferred Tax
0.07
0.24
0.21
-0.01
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
27.54
38.04
25.86
21.65
11.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.54
38.04
25.86
21.65
11.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
1.09
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.54
36.95
25.86
21.65
11.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.58
11.86
8.06
6.75
36.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.21
3.21
3.21
3.21
3.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.14
31.22
29.03
31.51
19.05
PBDTM(%)
27.13
31.16
29.02
31.5
19.05
PATM(%)
18.88
22.49
20.37
22.4
13.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.