Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

172.33
(-1.86%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

145.84

169.14

126.89

96.62

88.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

145.84

169.14

126.89

96.62

88.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.41

6.27

2.4

3.12

3.28

Total Income

154.25

175.41

129.28

99.75

91.49

Total Expenditure

114.66

122.6

92.45

69.29

74.68

PBIDT

39.59

52.81

36.84

30.45

16.81

Interest

0

0.09

0

0.02

0

PBDT

39.58

52.72

36.83

30.44

16.81

Depreciation

1.69

0.95

0.78

0.8

1.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.29

13.49

9.97

8

4.07

Deferred Tax

0.07

0.24

0.21

-0.01

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

27.54

38.04

25.86

21.65

11.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.54

38.04

25.86

21.65

11.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

1.09

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.54

36.95

25.86

21.65

11.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.58

11.86

8.06

6.75

36.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.21

3.21

3.21

3.21

3.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.14

31.22

29.03

31.51

19.05

PBDTM(%)

27.13

31.16

29.02

31.5

19.05

PATM(%)

18.88

22.49

20.37

22.4

13.29

