Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.21
3.21
3.21
3.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
289.39
251.6
204
169.73
Net Worth
292.6
254.81
207.21
172.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.22
1.55
1.27
1.25
Total Liabilities
293.85
256.39
208.51
174.3
Fixed Assets
99.69
97.4
91.87
89.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.4
19.39
13.92
40.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.11
0.1
0.26
Networking Capital
31.22
63.95
66.58
41.1
Inventories
22.38
57.88
55.07
19.89
Inventory Days
114.58
50.36
Sundry Debtors
13.61
12.79
10.01
8.74
Debtor Days
20.82
22.12
Other Current Assets
11.82
12.06
14.79
28.43
Sundry Creditors
-3.63
-3.41
-4.77
-5.33
Creditor Days
9.92
13.49
Other Current Liabilities
-12.96
-15.37
-8.52
-10.63
Cash
109.55
75.54
36.06
2.38
Total Assets
293.86
256.39
208.53
174.3
