Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.88
47.01
22.83
20.1
Depreciation
-1.03
-1.07
-1.28
-1.33
Tax paid
-13.59
-12.27
-5.29
-6.97
Working capital
70.41
-27.78
28.97
17.5
Other operating items
Operating
105.66
5.88
45.22
29.29
Capital expenditure
3.08
44.26
-2.8
-0.09
Free cash flow
108.74
50.14
42.42
29.2
Equity raised
337.43
269.77
217.48
177.67
Investing
-26.81
21.72
-1.62
-3.77
Financing
0.14
0.11
0
-0.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
419.51
341.74
258.28
202.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.