Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

175.26
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

Indo Borax & Ch. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.88

47.01

22.83

20.1

Depreciation

-1.03

-1.07

-1.28

-1.33

Tax paid

-13.59

-12.27

-5.29

-6.97

Working capital

70.41

-27.78

28.97

17.5

Other operating items

Operating

105.66

5.88

45.22

29.29

Capital expenditure

3.08

44.26

-2.8

-0.09

Free cash flow

108.74

50.14

42.42

29.2

Equity raised

337.43

269.77

217.48

177.67

Investing

-26.81

21.72

-1.62

-3.77

Financing

0.14

0.11

0

-0.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

419.51

341.74

258.28

202.82

