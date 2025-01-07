iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

177.12
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

175.41

144.15

115.25

96.8

yoy growth (%)

21.68

25.07

19.06

45.32

Raw materials

-76.82

-61.87

-67.33

-58.27

As % of sales

43.79

42.92

58.42

60.19

Employee costs

-11.49

-10.12

-7.37

-5.41

As % of sales

6.55

7.02

6.39

5.59

Other costs

-39.33

-28.12

-21.9

-15.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.42

19.5

19

15.56

Operating profit

47.75

44.02

18.64

18.05

OPM

27.22

30.53

16.17

18.64

Depreciation

-1.03

-1.07

-1.28

-1.33

Interest expense

0

-0.03

0

0

Other income

3.17

4.1

5.48

3.39

Profit before tax

49.88

47.01

22.83

20.1

Taxes

-13.59

-12.27

-5.29

-6.97

Tax rate

-27.24

-26.11

-23.18

-34.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.29

34.73

17.53

13.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

36.29

34.73

17.53

13.12

yoy growth (%)

4.48

98.05

33.61

57.71

NPM

20.69

24.09

15.21

13.56

Indo Borax & Ch. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.