Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
175.41
144.15
115.25
96.8
yoy growth (%)
21.68
25.07
19.06
45.32
Raw materials
-76.82
-61.87
-67.33
-58.27
As % of sales
43.79
42.92
58.42
60.19
Employee costs
-11.49
-10.12
-7.37
-5.41
As % of sales
6.55
7.02
6.39
5.59
Other costs
-39.33
-28.12
-21.9
-15.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.42
19.5
19
15.56
Operating profit
47.75
44.02
18.64
18.05
OPM
27.22
30.53
16.17
18.64
Depreciation
-1.03
-1.07
-1.28
-1.33
Interest expense
0
-0.03
0
0
Other income
3.17
4.1
5.48
3.39
Profit before tax
49.88
47.01
22.83
20.1
Taxes
-13.59
-12.27
-5.29
-6.97
Tax rate
-27.24
-26.11
-23.18
-34.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.29
34.73
17.53
13.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
36.29
34.73
17.53
13.12
yoy growth (%)
4.48
98.05
33.61
57.71
NPM
20.69
24.09
15.21
13.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.