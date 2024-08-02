AGM 27/08/2024 Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 at 1:00 PM via Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Please find summary proceeding of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Disclosure of voting Results prusant to regulations 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 of the AGM held on 27th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)