Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 9th December 2024 to consider voluntary delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. 12th August, 2024 have interalia approved the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 15 May 2024

INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Reconstitution of various committees of Board of Directors Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024