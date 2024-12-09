iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

162.57
(-0.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Indo Borax & Ch. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 9th December 2024 to consider voluntary delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other business with the permission of Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. 12th August, 2024 have interalia approved the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202415 May 2024
INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Reconstitution of various committees of Board of Directors Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for he quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and to transact any other businesses that may be deem necessary with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to the Provision of the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015 Please find attached financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Indo Borax & Ch.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.