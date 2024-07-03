Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Indo Borax and Chemicals Limited (IBCL) is into the business of manufacturing and selling of Boron and Lithium products which includes Boric Acid Technical Grade Powder & Granular, Boric Acid IP Grade (Indian Pharmacopoeia Grade) Powder & Granular, and Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate.The Companys plant is located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its BORIC ACID (Tech. Grade) Powder is used for fluxes and metallurgical operation, such as welding, paste fluxes and soldering fluxes. The Companys subsidiary is Indoborax Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd (IIPL).Indo Borax came into existence in 1980 and the company established its first Boric Acid plant at Asangaon in Maharashtra in the year 1981, followed by the establishment of a Borax plant in 1983. The stock of the company was offered to Public in 1993, resulting in an overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed over 1600%.Today, Indo Borax operates a most modern Boric Acid and Borax plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Situated near the commercially important town of Indore in the heart of the country, the plant is well connected by an efficient transport network to all parts of India. The plant employs continuous process and is fully capable of generating its own power requirements. The plant also enjoys the approval of Food and Drug Administration for manufacturing pharmaceutical grade of Boric Acid.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 6,123 million tons of boron products. During fiscal 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 14,400 boron products.Indoborax Infrastructure Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary company as on 31st March, 2015.The Company has started new production of Di Sodium Octa borate Tetrahydrate (DOT) at plant in Pithampur in 2024.