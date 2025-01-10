To the Members of INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31.2021. the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the stare of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and its total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for theyear ended on that date.

Basis forOpinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act. 2013. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit matter:

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other information:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements, and our auditors report thereon.

- Our opinion on the standalone financial statements docs not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

- In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

- If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified in the companies ( Indian Accounting Standard) rules 2015 ( as amended ) under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not delecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of Internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding ofinternal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reportingand the operating effectiveness of such controls

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Stand alone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. I lowevcr, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, the auditor determines those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and arc therefore the key audit matters. In accordance with the requirements of SA 701. the auditor describes these matters in the auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, the auditor determines that a matter should nor be communicated in the auditors report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including other comprehensive income) and the Cash Plow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness ofsuch controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act. as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during theyear is in accordance with the provisions ofSection 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2021 on its financial position in its Ind AS financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer Note 38 to the Ind AS financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts includingderivate contracts as at 31 March, 2021.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company during the year ended 31 March, 2021.

Annexure (A) to the independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulator) Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even dale to the members of IN DO BORAX & CHEMICALS LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31" March, 2021]

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per the information and explanations given to us, the immovable properties owned by the company are held in the name of the company. In respect of immovable property taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in standalone financial statements, the lease agreement is In the name of the Company.

2. The Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, frequency of verification of inventory is reasonable. There are no material discrepancies noticed by the management.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us. the company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b,) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4. As per the information and explanations provided to us. there is no loans, investments, guarantees and securities given by the company to which provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisionsofSection 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act. 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been so made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they arc accurate or complete.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the books of account, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor education and Protection Fund, Employees Stale Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax. Value Added Tax Customs Duty, Excise Duly, and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund. Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty. Excise Duty and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the records of the Company, disputed commercial claim not deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Name of Statute / Description Amount in Rs. In Lacs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Commercial Claim 9.02 1992-93 Bombay High Court

8. based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The Company does not have any borrowings by way debentures.

9. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public off er including debt instruments during the year and did not have any term loans outstanding during the year.

10. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India, and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course ofouraudit.

11. As per the information and explanations given to us the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

12. As per the information and explanations given to us the company is not a Nidhi Company.

13. As per the information and explanations given to us the company all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year review

15. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him.

16. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to get it registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE BTO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1(F) OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) ofSub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with ouraudit of thestandalone financial statements of I ndo Borax & Chemicals Limited (the "Company") as at and for the year ended 31 March 2021, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of the Company as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishingand maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted ouraudit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness ol internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our adverse audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaningof Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements clue to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2021. based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.