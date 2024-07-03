iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Emulsifiers Ltd Share Price

226
(-1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open232
  • Day's High233
  • 52 Wk High546.9
  • Prev. Close228.6
  • Day's Low223.5
  • 52 Wk Low 220
  • Turnover (lac)33.9
  • P/E31.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value57.95
  • EPS7.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)276.22
  • Div. Yield0
Indian Emulsifiers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

232

Prev. Close

228.6

Turnover(Lac.)

33.9

Day's High

233

Day's Low

223.5

52 Week's High

546.9

52 Week's Low

220

Book Value

57.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

276.22

P/E

31.66

EPS

7.22

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.10%

Non-Promoter- 7.17%

Institutions: 7.17%

Non-Institutions: 44.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.01

6.01

6.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

2.1

2.1

0

Reserves

19.43

3.93

0.04

0

Net Worth

28.44

12.04

8.15

0.01

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

66.68

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

66.68

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.04

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Emulsifiers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yash Sunil Tikekar

Whole-time Director

Abhay Tikekar

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Madhukar Joshi

Independent Director

Vaishali Dipen Tarsariya

Independent Director

Rajaram Gordhanlal Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramraj Singh Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Emulsifiers Ltd

Summary

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd was originally incorporated on December 05, 2020, as a Private Limited Company under the name Indian Emulsifiers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company converted to Public Limited and the name was changed to Indian Emulsifiers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company was formed with a vision to become a pioneer specialty chemicals manufacturer of sters, Amphoterics, Phosphate Esters, Imidazolines, Wax Emulsions, SMO & PIBSA Emulsifiers. It has a manufacturing plant at Taluka Khed, in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and has production capacity of 4,800 metric tons per annum as on March 31, 2023 and 3,600 MT per annum for the period ended December 31, 2023. It serve specialty chemicals to wide range of industries such as Mining, Textile, Cleaning Industry, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride)/ Rubber, Personal Care, Food and Other Industries. The Company got ISO Certified in the year 2021 as ISO 9001:2015. Operations at the facility are managed by qualified technical personnel, having expertise in their individual fields. Multiple high-pressure stainless-steel reactors equipped to deliver yields from 100 Kg to 8,000 kg per batch providing high level of flexibility. The facility carry out reactions at temperatures ranging from 10 C to 250 C and pressure 5 kg to 8kg/cm, the reactors are equipped with condenser, vacuum arrangement
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Emulsifiers Ltd share price today?

The Indian Emulsifiers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹226 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is ₹276.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is 31.66 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Emulsifiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is ₹220 and ₹546.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd?

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -49.37%, 6 Month at -47.62%, 3 Month at -21.15% and 1 Month at -15.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.11 %
Institutions - 7.18 %
Public - 44.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Emulsifiers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

