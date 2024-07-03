Summary

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd was originally incorporated on December 05, 2020, as a Private Limited Company under the name Indian Emulsifiers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company converted to Public Limited and the name was changed to Indian Emulsifiers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company was formed with a vision to become a pioneer specialty chemicals manufacturer of sters, Amphoterics, Phosphate Esters, Imidazolines, Wax Emulsions, SMO & PIBSA Emulsifiers. It has a manufacturing plant at Taluka Khed, in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and has production capacity of 4,800 metric tons per annum as on March 31, 2023 and 3,600 MT per annum for the period ended December 31, 2023. It serve specialty chemicals to wide range of industries such as Mining, Textile, Cleaning Industry, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride)/ Rubber, Personal Care, Food and Other Industries. The Company got ISO Certified in the year 2021 as ISO 9001:2015. Operations at the facility are managed by qualified technical personnel, having expertise in their individual fields. Multiple high-pressure stainless-steel reactors equipped to deliver yields from 100 Kg to 8,000 kg per batch providing high level of flexibility. The facility carry out reactions at temperatures ranging from 10 C to 250 C and pressure 5 kg to 8kg/cm, the reactors are equipped with condenser, vacuum arrangement

