SectorChemicals
Open₹232
Prev. Close₹228.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.9
Day's High₹233
Day's Low₹223.5
52 Week's High₹546.9
52 Week's Low₹220
Book Value₹57.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)276.22
P/E31.66
EPS7.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.01
6.01
6.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
2.1
2.1
0
Reserves
19.43
3.93
0.04
0
Net Worth
28.44
12.04
8.15
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
66.68
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
66.68
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yash Sunil Tikekar
Whole-time Director
Abhay Tikekar
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Madhukar Joshi
Independent Director
Vaishali Dipen Tarsariya
Independent Director
Rajaram Gordhanlal Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramraj Singh Thakur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Emulsifiers Ltd
Summary
Indian Emulsifiers Ltd was originally incorporated on December 05, 2020, as a Private Limited Company under the name Indian Emulsifiers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company converted to Public Limited and the name was changed to Indian Emulsifiers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company was formed with a vision to become a pioneer specialty chemicals manufacturer of sters, Amphoterics, Phosphate Esters, Imidazolines, Wax Emulsions, SMO & PIBSA Emulsifiers. It has a manufacturing plant at Taluka Khed, in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and has production capacity of 4,800 metric tons per annum as on March 31, 2023 and 3,600 MT per annum for the period ended December 31, 2023. It serve specialty chemicals to wide range of industries such as Mining, Textile, Cleaning Industry, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride)/ Rubber, Personal Care, Food and Other Industries. The Company got ISO Certified in the year 2021 as ISO 9001:2015. Operations at the facility are managed by qualified technical personnel, having expertise in their individual fields. Multiple high-pressure stainless-steel reactors equipped to deliver yields from 100 Kg to 8,000 kg per batch providing high level of flexibility. The facility carry out reactions at temperatures ranging from 10 C to 250 C and pressure 5 kg to 8kg/cm, the reactors are equipped with condenser, vacuum arrangement
The Indian Emulsifiers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹226 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is ₹276.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is 31.66 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Emulsifiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is ₹220 and ₹546.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Emulsifiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -49.37%, 6 Month at -47.62%, 3 Month at -21.15% and 1 Month at -15.33%.
