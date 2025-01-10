Indian Emulsifiers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.01
6.01
6.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
2.1
2.1
0
Reserves
19.43
3.93
0.04
0
Net Worth
28.44
12.04
8.15
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
23.6
20.31
10.69
0.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.07
0.08
0
Total Liabilities
52.14
32.42
18.92
0.6
Fixed Assets
19.97
12.72
9.79
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.05
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
32.1
19.62
9.05
0.56
Inventories
20.99
8.75
1.2
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.53
8.05
2.92
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.3
4.72
5.12
0.56
Sundry Creditors
-8.92
-0.91
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.8
-0.99
-0.18
0
Cash
0.09
0.03
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
52.16
32.42
18.92
0.6
