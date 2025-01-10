iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd Balance Sheet

227.1
(-2.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:36 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Emulsifiers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.01

6.01

6.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

2.1

2.1

0

Reserves

19.43

3.93

0.04

0

Net Worth

28.44

12.04

8.15

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

23.6

20.31

10.69

0.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0.07

0.08

0

Total Liabilities

52.14

32.42

18.92

0.6

Fixed Assets

19.97

12.72

9.79

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.05

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

32.1

19.62

9.05

0.56

Inventories

20.99

8.75

1.2

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.53

8.05

2.92

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.3

4.72

5.12

0.56

Sundry Creditors

-8.92

-0.91

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.8

-0.99

-0.18

0

Cash

0.09

0.03

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

52.16

32.42

18.92

0.6

Indian : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Emulsifiers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.