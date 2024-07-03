Summary

Kronox Lab Sciences Limited was incorporated on November 18, 2008 as Kronox Lab Sciences Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated November 18, 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 11, 2019 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, recording the change in name of Company to Kronox Lab Sciences Limited.The Company began its journey in the year 2009, by opening the manufacturing of High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals at Unit I. It expanded Unit I for manufacturing of High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in 2011. Further, it started manufacturing High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals to solar industries. Along with factory shed, it commenced operations at Unit II in 2015 and started manufacturing of products at Unit II in 2019. The Company manufacture High Purity Speciality Fine and Inorganic Chemicals, Metallic and Phosphate Chemicals for diversified end user industries. Their High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals are used mainly as (i) reacting agents and raw material in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs); (ii) excipients in pharmaceutical formulations; (iii) reagents for scientific research and laboratory testing; (iv) ingredients in nutraceuticals formulations; (v) process intermediates and fermenting agents in biotech applications; (vi)

