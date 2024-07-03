Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹204.49
Prev. Close₹203.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹323.44
Day's High₹205.85
Day's Low₹190.62
52 Week's High₹228.88
52 Week's Low₹138.14
Book Value₹21.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)708.83
P/E32.42
EPS6.29
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.1
37.1
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.2
7.65
40.11
26.57
Net Worth
66.3
44.75
40.35
26.81
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
JOGINDERSINGH GIANCHAND JASWAL
Whole Time Director
KETAN RAMANI
Whole Time Director
PRITESH VINODCHANDRA RAMANI
Independent Director
Satish Kumar
Independent Director
Krutika Negandhi
Independent Director
Parth Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Goswami
Reports by Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd
Summary
Kronox Lab Sciences Limited was incorporated on November 18, 2008 as Kronox Lab Sciences Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated November 18, 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 11, 2019 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, recording the change in name of Company to Kronox Lab Sciences Limited.The Company began its journey in the year 2009, by opening the manufacturing of High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals at Unit I. It expanded Unit I for manufacturing of High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in 2011. Further, it started manufacturing High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals to solar industries. Along with factory shed, it commenced operations at Unit II in 2015 and started manufacturing of products at Unit II in 2019. The Company manufacture High Purity Speciality Fine and Inorganic Chemicals, Metallic and Phosphate Chemicals for diversified end user industries. Their High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals are used mainly as (i) reacting agents and raw material in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs); (ii) excipients in pharmaceutical formulations; (iii) reagents for scientific research and laboratory testing; (iv) ingredients in nutraceuticals formulations; (v) process intermediates and fermenting agents in biotech applications; (vi)
Read More
The Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹191.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd is ₹708.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd is 32.42 and 9.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd is ₹138.14 and ₹228.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.04%, 6 Month at 31.84%, 3 Month at 25.11% and 1 Month at 1.33%.
