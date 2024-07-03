iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd Share Price

191.04
(-6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open204.49
  • Day's High205.85
  • 52 Wk High228.88
  • Prev. Close203.99
  • Day's Low190.62
  • 52 Wk Low 138.14
  • Turnover (lac)323.44
  • P/E32.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.27
  • EPS6.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)708.83
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

204.49

Prev. Close

203.99

Turnover(Lac.)

323.44

Day's High

205.85

Day's Low

190.62

52 Week's High

228.88

52 Week's Low

138.14

Book Value

21.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

708.83

P/E

32.42

EPS

6.29

Divi. Yield

0.25

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.20%

Non-Promoter- 3.12%

Institutions: 3.12%

Non-Institutions: 22.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.1

37.1

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.2

7.65

40.11

26.57

Net Worth

66.3

44.75

40.35

26.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

JOGINDERSINGH GIANCHAND JASWAL

Whole Time Director

KETAN RAMANI

Whole Time Director

PRITESH VINODCHANDRA RAMANI

Independent Director

Satish Kumar

Independent Director

Krutika Negandhi

Independent Director

Parth Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Goswami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd

Summary

Kronox Lab Sciences Limited was incorporated on November 18, 2008 as Kronox Lab Sciences Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated November 18, 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 11, 2019 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, recording the change in name of Company to Kronox Lab Sciences Limited.The Company began its journey in the year 2009, by opening the manufacturing of High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals at Unit I. It expanded Unit I for manufacturing of High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in 2011. Further, it started manufacturing High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals to solar industries. Along with factory shed, it commenced operations at Unit II in 2015 and started manufacturing of products at Unit II in 2019. The Company manufacture High Purity Speciality Fine and Inorganic Chemicals, Metallic and Phosphate Chemicals for diversified end user industries. Their High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals are used mainly as (i) reacting agents and raw material in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs); (ii) excipients in pharmaceutical formulations; (iii) reagents for scientific research and laboratory testing; (iv) ingredients in nutraceuticals formulations; (v) process intermediates and fermenting agents in biotech applications; (vi)
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹191.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd is ₹708.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd is 32.42 and 9.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd is ₹138.14 and ₹228.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd?

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.04%, 6 Month at 31.84%, 3 Month at 25.11% and 1 Month at 1.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.21 %
Institutions - 3.13 %
Public - 22.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.