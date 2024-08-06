iifl-logo-icon 1
AGM 30/08/2024 Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, inter alia, have approved the following matters: 1.1The Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of duly signed audited financial results along with Limited Review Report. 2. Convening of 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, August 30, 2024. 3. the Board of Directors has decided to close its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Saturday, August 24, 2024, to Friday, August 30, 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 15th Annual General Meeting and determining entitlement of the members of the final dividend 4. Appointment of M/s. Devesh Pathak & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Vadodara as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25. 5. Appointment of M/s. Jaimin & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara as Internal Auditors for the year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024) With reference to captioned Subject we hereby enclosed schedule for Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Proceding of 15th Annual General meeting of the Company held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Please find Scrutinizers Combine Report for the AGM held on August 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

