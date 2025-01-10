Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.1
37.1
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.2
7.65
40.11
26.57
Net Worth
66.3
44.75
40.35
26.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
3.36
3.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.3
44.75
43.71
30.43
Fixed Assets
26.89
15.91
11.3
9.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.34
0.33
0.24
Networking Capital
35.37
24.9
29.25
18.53
Inventories
9.25
9.17
7.51
5.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.65
18.55
25.8
15.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.16
6.47
9.02
4.81
Sundry Creditors
-6.24
-7.81
-11.52
-6.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.45
-1.48
-1.56
-0.66
Cash
3.64
3.56
2.81
2.05
Total Assets
66.31
44.74
43.72
30.44
No Record Found
