|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Jun 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Meeting of Board of Directors held on 28th June, 2024 today has Approved Dividend @5% i.e. Rs. 0.50 per Share subject to Approval at the Ensuing AGM of the Company. With reference to captioned Subject we hereby enclosed schedule for Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
