|Kronox Lab Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Kronox Lab Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, inter alia, have approved the following matters: 1.1The Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of duly signed audited financial results along with Limited Review Report. 2. Convening of 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, August 30, 2024. 3. the Board of Directors has decided to close its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Saturday, August 24, 2024, to Friday, August 30, 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 15th Annual General Meeting and determining entitlement of the members of the final dividend 4. Appointment of M/s. Devesh Pathak & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Vadodara as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25. 5. Appointment of M/s. Jaimin & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara as Internal Auditors for the year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
|Kronox Lab Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Board approved the Recommendation of Dividend subject to approval of members @ 5%i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per share (face value of Rs. 10/- per equity share). Outcome to Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024 to Approve Financail Statement for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2024)
