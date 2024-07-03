iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Aromatics Ltd Share Price

417.65
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open449.7
  • Day's High449.7
  • 52 Wk High656.7
  • Prev. Close438
  • Day's Low415.5
  • 52 Wk Low 293
  • Turnover (lac)133.76
  • P/E35.92
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value196.82
  • EPS12.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,405.54
  • Div. Yield0.11
Oriental Aromatics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

449.7

Prev. Close

438

Turnover(Lac.)

133.76

Day's High

449.7

Day's Low

415.5

52 Week's High

656.7

52 Week's Low

293

Book Value

196.82

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,405.54

P/E

35.92

EPS

12.14

Divi. Yield

0.11

Oriental Aromatics Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Oriental Aromatics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oriental Aromatics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 25.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oriental Aromatics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.83

16.83

16.83

16.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

617.58

609.88

589.31

540.63

Net Worth

634.41

626.71

606.14

557.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

868.79

708.83

759.43

505.42

yoy growth (%)

22.56

-6.66

50.25

10.94

Raw materials

-572.81

-394.6

-476.94

-327.13

As % of sales

65.93

55.66

62.8

64.72

Employee costs

-47.89

-39.37

-35.72

-25.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

76.77

137.45

103.5

48.32

Depreciation

-16.95

-17.45

-19.01

-14.75

Tax paid

-22.72

-35.02

-16.74

-17.99

Working capital

68.65

102.39

53.62

39.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.56

-6.66

50.25

10.94

Op profit growth

-39.92

22.05

93.52

13.38

EBIT growth

-42.16

21.13

109.15

22.29

Net profit growth

-47.22

18.06

186.03

18.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

836.4

849.07

868.79

708.84

759.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

836.4

849.07

868.79

708.84

759.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.28

5.73

4.41

1.65

7.37

View Annually Results

Oriental Aromatics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oriental Aromatics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dharmil A Bodani

Executive Director

Shyamal A Bodani

Independent Director

Harshvardhan A Piramal

Independent Director

Ranjit A Puranik

Independent Director

Prakash V Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KIRANPREET GILL

Executive Director (Operation)

Satish Kumar Ray

Independent Director

Sapna Uttam Tulsiani

Independent Director

Deepak R. Ramachandra

Independent Director

Cyrus J Mody

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oriental Aromatics Ltd

Summary

Oriental Aromatics Limited was erstwhile established as Camphor and Allied Products Limited on 7th April, 1972. The Company name was changed from Camphor and Allied Products Limited to Oriental Aromatics Limited in March 2018. Presently, the Company is having 3 manufacturing facilities at Ambernath - Maharashtra, Bareilly - Uttar Pradesh, Vadodara - Gujarat and they are engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Fine chemicals i.e. camphor, perfumery & specialty aroma chemicals, fragrances and flavour in India. Mr. Dharmil A. Bodani is the current Promoter of the Company.The Companys wide array of products includes Synthetic Camphor, Terpineols, Pine Oils, Astromusk, other speciality aroma chemicals and several other chemicals finding applications in industries ranging from Flavours & Fragrances, Pharmaceuticals, Soaps & Cosmetics, Paints & Varnishes, etc. In 1955, the Flavours and Fragrances business of Oriental Aromatics Ltd was founded by Mr. Keshavlal Bodani. In 1964, the Company established the first synthetic Camphor Plant in India at Barreily in Uttar Pradesh with technology licence from DuPont of USA. In 1974, the Company focused on in-house Research and development to drive innovation and creativity. It established the Malti-Chem Research Centre to carry out extensive work on Terpene Chemistry.The Company merged with Profeel Sentinel in 1988, it diversified to produce speciality high-efficiency polymer foams for packaging, industrial and consumer applications. In 1991,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Oriental Aromatics Ltd share price today?

The Oriental Aromatics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹417.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Aromatics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Aromatics Ltd is ₹1405.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oriental Aromatics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Aromatics Ltd is 35.92 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oriental Aromatics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Aromatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Aromatics Ltd is ₹293 and ₹656.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oriental Aromatics Ltd?

Oriental Aromatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.21%, 3 Years at -17.56%, 1 Year at 10.38%, 6 Month at 0.26%, 3 Month at -12.22% and 1 Month at -4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oriental Aromatics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oriental Aromatics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.17 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 25.78 %

