Summary

Oriental Aromatics Limited was erstwhile established as Camphor and Allied Products Limited on 7th April, 1972. The Company name was changed from Camphor and Allied Products Limited to Oriental Aromatics Limited in March 2018. Presently, the Company is having 3 manufacturing facilities at Ambernath - Maharashtra, Bareilly - Uttar Pradesh, Vadodara - Gujarat and they are engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Fine chemicals i.e. camphor, perfumery & specialty aroma chemicals, fragrances and flavour in India. Mr. Dharmil A. Bodani is the current Promoter of the Company.The Companys wide array of products includes Synthetic Camphor, Terpineols, Pine Oils, Astromusk, other speciality aroma chemicals and several other chemicals finding applications in industries ranging from Flavours & Fragrances, Pharmaceuticals, Soaps & Cosmetics, Paints & Varnishes, etc. In 1955, the Flavours and Fragrances business of Oriental Aromatics Ltd was founded by Mr. Keshavlal Bodani. In 1964, the Company established the first synthetic Camphor Plant in India at Barreily in Uttar Pradesh with technology licence from DuPont of USA. In 1974, the Company focused on in-house Research and development to drive innovation and creativity. It established the Malti-Chem Research Centre to carry out extensive work on Terpene Chemistry.The Company merged with Profeel Sentinel in 1988, it diversified to produce speciality high-efficiency polymer foams for packaging, industrial and consumer applications. In 1991,

