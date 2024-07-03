Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹449.7
Prev. Close₹438
Turnover(Lac.)₹133.76
Day's High₹449.7
Day's Low₹415.5
52 Week's High₹656.7
52 Week's Low₹293
Book Value₹196.82
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,405.54
P/E35.92
EPS12.14
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.83
16.83
16.83
16.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
617.58
609.88
589.31
540.63
Net Worth
634.41
626.71
606.14
557.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
868.79
708.83
759.43
505.42
yoy growth (%)
22.56
-6.66
50.25
10.94
Raw materials
-572.81
-394.6
-476.94
-327.13
As % of sales
65.93
55.66
62.8
64.72
Employee costs
-47.89
-39.37
-35.72
-25.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
76.77
137.45
103.5
48.32
Depreciation
-16.95
-17.45
-19.01
-14.75
Tax paid
-22.72
-35.02
-16.74
-17.99
Working capital
68.65
102.39
53.62
39.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.56
-6.66
50.25
10.94
Op profit growth
-39.92
22.05
93.52
13.38
EBIT growth
-42.16
21.13
109.15
22.29
Net profit growth
-47.22
18.06
186.03
18.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
836.4
849.07
868.79
708.84
759.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
836.4
849.07
868.79
708.84
759.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.28
5.73
4.41
1.65
7.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dharmil A Bodani
Executive Director
Shyamal A Bodani
Independent Director
Harshvardhan A Piramal
Independent Director
Ranjit A Puranik
Independent Director
Prakash V Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KIRANPREET GILL
Executive Director (Operation)
Satish Kumar Ray
Independent Director
Sapna Uttam Tulsiani
Independent Director
Deepak R. Ramachandra
Independent Director
Cyrus J Mody
Summary
Summary
Oriental Aromatics Limited was erstwhile established as Camphor and Allied Products Limited on 7th April, 1972. The Company name was changed from Camphor and Allied Products Limited to Oriental Aromatics Limited in March 2018. Presently, the Company is having 3 manufacturing facilities at Ambernath - Maharashtra, Bareilly - Uttar Pradesh, Vadodara - Gujarat and they are engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Fine chemicals i.e. camphor, perfumery & specialty aroma chemicals, fragrances and flavour in India. Mr. Dharmil A. Bodani is the current Promoter of the Company.The Companys wide array of products includes Synthetic Camphor, Terpineols, Pine Oils, Astromusk, other speciality aroma chemicals and several other chemicals finding applications in industries ranging from Flavours & Fragrances, Pharmaceuticals, Soaps & Cosmetics, Paints & Varnishes, etc. In 1955, the Flavours and Fragrances business of Oriental Aromatics Ltd was founded by Mr. Keshavlal Bodani. In 1964, the Company established the first synthetic Camphor Plant in India at Barreily in Uttar Pradesh with technology licence from DuPont of USA. In 1974, the Company focused on in-house Research and development to drive innovation and creativity. It established the Malti-Chem Research Centre to carry out extensive work on Terpene Chemistry.The Company merged with Profeel Sentinel in 1988, it diversified to produce speciality high-efficiency polymer foams for packaging, industrial and consumer applications. In 1991,
Read More
The Oriental Aromatics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹417.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Aromatics Ltd is ₹1405.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Aromatics Ltd is 35.92 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Aromatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Aromatics Ltd is ₹293 and ₹656.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oriental Aromatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.21%, 3 Years at -17.56%, 1 Year at 10.38%, 6 Month at 0.26%, 3 Month at -12.22% and 1 Month at -4.76%.
