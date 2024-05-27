To The Members of Oriental Aromatics Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Oriental Aromatics Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters Auditor?s response 1. Goodwill on Amalgamation - Impairment (Rs.4497.72 lakhs as on March 31, 2024): Our audit procedures in relation to managements impairment assessment included: The Company is required to annually test the amount of goodwill for impairment. This annual impairment test was significant to our audit because the balance of Rs. 4,497.72 lakhs as on March 31, 2024, relating to a cash generating unit, is material to the standalone financial statements. In addition to that, since the assessment process is judgmental by nature, it is based on assumptions on future market and/or economic conditions. - Assessing the valuation methodology and understanding of the processes followed by the management for determining the recoverable amount of the cash generating unit for which the goodwill is recognized. - Reviewed the inputs used in the Model by examining the underlying data and validating the future projections by comparing past projections with actual results. The assumptions used included future cash flow projections, discount rates, perpetuity and sensitivity analysis. - Reviewed the discount rate and long-term growth rates used in the forecast including comparison to economic and industry forecasts where appropriate. - Performed sensitivity analysis on these key assumptions to assess potential impact of downside in the underlying cash flow forecasts and assessed the possible mitigating actions identified by management. - We also assessed the disclosures provided by the Company in relation to its annual impairment test in Note no. 48 to the standalone financial statements. These procedures performed, gave us a sufficient evidence to enable us to rely on the accounting for goodwill impairment for the purpose of our audit of the Standalone financial statements. 2 Information Technoloay (IT) Systems and Controls : Our audit procedures in relation to implementation of SAP : (Refer note 55 to standalone financial statements) We have performed procedures to ensure the migration of financial data between old system and new system. During the year the Company has implemented SAP, a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System. The new system is fully integrated financial accounting and reporting system. -Our audit approach consists of testing of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive testing around the new ERP system. The implementation of ERP has a risk of loss of integrity of key financial data being migrated and elimination of traditional controls without replacing them with the new effective controls measures, monitoring of IT controls which are relating to critical business processes such as purchase, production, sales, inventory and including recording of transactions, which could lead to financial errors or mis-statements and inaccurate financial reporting and also there is risk that automated accounting procedures and related IT manual controls might not work. -We have performed the test of controls regarding the appropriateness of system access and an effective maker and checker system built in the ERP system for proper authorizations of transactions and posting of accounting entries. The combination of these tests of controls and procedures performed, gave us a sufficient evidence to enable us to rely on the operations of ERP system for the purpose of the audit of the standalone financial statements. We have accordingly designated this another focus area in the audit.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report, Business responsibility Report, Corporate Governance report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)0) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope pf our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter :

The comparative standalone financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been audited by the predecessor auditor who has expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements vide their report dated May 30, 2023 and opening balances have been considered based on such audited standalone financial statements.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements below is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) (a) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B".

(g) I n our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(16) of the Act.

(h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. [Refer Note No. 36 to standalone financial statements]

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note No. 52 (e) to standalone financial statements]

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; [Refer Note No. 52 (f) to standalone financial statements]

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year declared for the previous year is in

accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the financial year 202324 which is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend recommended by the Board is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the recommendation of dividend [Refer note no. 53 to standalone financial statements].

vi. (a) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software

for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data in the underlying database and in the application when using certain privileged access rights. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.(Refer note no. 57 to standalone financial statements)

(b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Lodha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration No. -301051E/E300284

R.P. Baradiya Place: Mumbai Partner Date: May 27, 2024 Membership No. 044101 UDIN:- 24044101BKCLRZ5856

Annexure "A" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Oriental Aromatics Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we state that:

i. (a). In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has carried out physical verification of the PPE at all its locations. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and nature of its PPE. Pursuant to the such physical verification of PPE carried out during the year, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination and records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. [Refer Note No.52(a) to standalone financial statements]

ii. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the

year . Inventory lying with third parties and in-transit as on 31st March, 2024 have been verified by the management with reference to confirmation or statement of account or correspondence obtained from the third parties and /or subsequent receipt of inventory by the Company/customers. The procedures of physical verification of the inventories and its coverage followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As per the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the monthly returns/statements filed by the Company during the year with such banks are broadly, in all material respects, in agreement with the books of account. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate from financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. During the year, in respect of Investment made, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or

advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or

any other parties:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided loans and corporate guarantee during the year as per the details given below:

Particulars Loans Corporate Guarantee in lakh A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Wholly owned Subsidiary 3,910.00 8,000.00* - Joint Venture - - - Others - -

Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Wholly owned Subsidiary 3,910.00 8,000.00* - Joint Venture - - - Others - -

* borrowings from the bank in respect of the aforesaid guarantee provided to the wholly owned subsidiary is 3,352.39 lakh as on March 31, 2024

The Company has not provided any security during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the investment made, loans given and corporate guarantee given are in the ordinary course of business and accordingly in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not given any security.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given to a wholly owned subsidiary, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans whose overdues are outstanding for more than ninety days. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans in respect of which renewal or extension or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company , has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loan, making of investments and providing guarantees to the extent applicable, to its wholly owned subsidiary . The Company has not provided any securities under Section 186 of the Act. Further, the Company has not given any loans, or provided guarantees or securities, as specified under Section 185 of the Act.

v. No deposits have been accepted by the Company within the meaning of directives issued by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the Companys products and services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we are not required to and therefore, have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a year of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues as referred in clause vii (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of Statue Nature of dues Amount in Lakh Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax / VAT / Entry Tax- Acts of various states Sales tax 459.65 2015-16 to 2016-17 Department has filed appeal with Honble High Court, Allahabad The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty and Penalty 12.39# 2007-08 to 2011-12 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Karnataka

# net of deposit of 1.38 lakh

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have

been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,

1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

[Refer Note No. 52(d) to standalone financial statements]

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of

the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. [Refer Note No. 52(g) to standalone financial statements]

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our

examination of the records of the Company, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the

purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall

examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, in respect of funds raised by the

Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the

generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on our audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company, hence reporting under clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards (Refer Note no. 41 to the standalone financial statements).

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) I n our opinion, there is no core investment company within the "Companies in the Group" as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and as also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year and hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone Financial Statements and hence no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Lodha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration No. -301051E/E300284

R.P. Baradiya Place: Mumbai Partner Date: May 27, 2024 Membership No. 044101 UDIN:- 24044101BKCLRZ5856

Annexure "B" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Oriental Aromatics Limited for the year ended March 31,2024:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Oriental Aromatics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management; (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements and (iv) also provide us reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organization from time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Lodha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration No. -301051E/E300284