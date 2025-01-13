Oriental Aromatics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.83
16.83
16.83
16.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
617.58
609.88
589.31
540.63
Net Worth
634.41
626.71
606.14
557.46
Minority Interest
Debt
172.23
231.03
139.59
77.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.46
29.27
27.09
26.67
Total Liabilities
836.1
887.01
772.82
661.99
Fixed Assets
317.67
303.39
282.03
248.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
32
32
14.4
9.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.73
1.82
0
0
Networking Capital
479.97
539.02
468.53
386.32
Inventories
276.3
367.73
286.93
227.59
Inventory Days
120.54
117.19
Sundry Debtors
190.36
190.71
195.4
189.13
Debtor Days
82.09
97.38
Other Current Assets
108.98
83.68
79.39
53.21
Sundry Creditors
-85.22
-95.03
-84.42
-75.87
Creditor Days
35.46
39.06
Other Current Liabilities
-10.45
-8.07
-8.77
-7.74
Cash
4.73
10.78
7.87
17.11
Total Assets
836.1
887.01
772.83
661.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.