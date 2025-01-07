Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
868.79
708.83
759.43
505.42
yoy growth (%)
22.56
-6.66
50.25
10.94
Raw materials
-572.81
-394.6
-476.94
-327.13
As % of sales
65.93
55.66
62.8
64.72
Employee costs
-47.89
-39.37
-35.72
-25.67
As % of sales
5.51
5.55
4.7
5.08
Other costs
-154.62
-119.3
-119.3
-86.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.79
16.83
15.7
17.16
Operating profit
93.45
155.55
127.45
65.85
OPM
10.75
21.94
16.78
13.02
Depreciation
-16.95
-17.45
-19.01
-14.75
Interest expense
-4.1
-2.4
-11.95
-6.87
Other income
4.37
1.75
7.02
4.1
Profit before tax
76.77
137.45
103.5
48.32
Taxes
-22.72
-35.02
-16.74
-17.99
Tax rate
-29.59
-25.48
-16.18
-37.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
54.05
102.42
86.75
30.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
54.05
102.42
86.75
30.32
yoy growth (%)
-47.22
18.06
186.03
18.44
NPM
6.22
14.44
11.42
6
