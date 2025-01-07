iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oriental Aromatics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

419.35
(2.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Aromatics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

868.79

708.83

759.43

505.42

yoy growth (%)

22.56

-6.66

50.25

10.94

Raw materials

-572.81

-394.6

-476.94

-327.13

As % of sales

65.93

55.66

62.8

64.72

Employee costs

-47.89

-39.37

-35.72

-25.67

As % of sales

5.51

5.55

4.7

5.08

Other costs

-154.62

-119.3

-119.3

-86.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.79

16.83

15.7

17.16

Operating profit

93.45

155.55

127.45

65.85

OPM

10.75

21.94

16.78

13.02

Depreciation

-16.95

-17.45

-19.01

-14.75

Interest expense

-4.1

-2.4

-11.95

-6.87

Other income

4.37

1.75

7.02

4.1

Profit before tax

76.77

137.45

103.5

48.32

Taxes

-22.72

-35.02

-16.74

-17.99

Tax rate

-29.59

-25.48

-16.18

-37.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

54.05

102.42

86.75

30.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

54.05

102.42

86.75

30.32

yoy growth (%)

-47.22

18.06

186.03

18.44

NPM

6.22

14.44

11.42

6

Oriental Aromat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Aromatics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.