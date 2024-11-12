iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Aromatics Ltd Board Meeting

385.6
(-0.59%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Oriental Aromat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Oriental Aromatics Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Oriental Aromatics Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Oriental Aromatics Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results and Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; consider and recommend the final dividend for Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 to the shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Appointment of Mr. Cyrus J. Mody (DIN: 07380723) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company. Amendment in the objects incidental or ancillary to the attainment of the Main Objects of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Oriental Aromatics Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Consideration and Approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report by the Auditors thereon, for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Oriental Aromat.: Related News

No Record Found

