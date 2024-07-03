iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambani Organics Ltd Share Price

143.5
(-0.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:15:31 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High146.5
  • 52 Wk High150
  • Prev. Close144
  • Day's Low143.5
  • 52 Wk Low 76.15
  • Turnover (lac)5.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ambani Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

0

Prev. Close

144

Turnover(Lac.)

5.74

Day's High

146.5

Day's Low

143.5

52 Week's High

150

52 Week's Low

76.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ambani Organics Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Ambani Orgochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ambani Orgochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:53 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.24%

Non-Promoter- 38.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ambani Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.43

6.43

5.08

5.08

Preference Capital

5.69

5.69

0

0

Reserves

25.65

24.42

13.67

12.05

Net Worth

37.77

36.54

18.75

17.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

86.66

72.87

65.29

52.35

yoy growth (%)

18.92

11.6

24.71

59.95

Raw materials

-70.53

-59.61

-54.05

-43.59

As % of sales

81.38

81.8

82.78

83.25

Employee costs

-3.12

-3.03

-2.51

-2.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.48

2.34

2.24

1.41

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.78

-0.59

-0.47

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.7

-0.56

-0.37

Working capital

10.35

14.53

4.26

-1.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.92

11.6

24.71

59.95

Op profit growth

16.21

7.03

42.07

20.66

EBIT growth

16.66

8.43

30.11

27.66

Net profit growth

7.32

-9.56

98.09

-323.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

136.2

132.04

124.99

86.67

72.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

136.2

132.04

124.99

86.67

72.87

Other Operating Income

0.48

1.32

1.06

0.69

0.51

Other Income

7.35

0

0

0.05

0

View Annually Results

Ambani Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ambani Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Apooni Shah

Managing Director

Rakesh Shah

Director

Sharad Kothari

Director

Dilip Mehta

Independent Director

Prakash Mahanwar

Independent Director

Sanjay Mehta

Company Secretary

Richa Chokhani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambani Organics Ltd

Summary

Ambani Organics Limited was incorporated as Speciality Coatings Private Limited on July 08, 1985, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to Ambani Organics Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation issued on December 08, 1987, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. The status of Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Ambani Organics Limited . A fresh certificate of incorporation was granted to Company on March 07, 2018, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra.Ambani Organics is a manufacturer, processor, importer, supplier and exporter of water based speciality chemicals used in Paper Industry, Paint Industry, Textile Industry, Carpet Industry, Adhesive Industry, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of speciality chemicals. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System certified company and it has also obtained GOTS (Global Organic Textiles Standards) certification for some of its textile industries chemicals. The Company has two manufacturing facilities at MIDC, Tarapur Boisar in Maharashtra. The Company manufactures a wide range of products which can be classified into Textile Auxiliaries, Acrylic Polymers, Binders and Paint Driers. It supplies products to various industries such as Textile Industry, Paper Industry, Adhesive Industry, Paint and Construction Industry and Carpet Industries. The Company has two Subsidiary Companie
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ambani Orgochem Ltd share price today?

The Ambani Orgochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹143.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is ₹101.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is 0 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambani Orgochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is ₹76.15 and ₹150 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

Ambani Orgochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.84%, 3 Years at 14.37%, 1 Year at 9.09%, 6 Month at 35.85%, 3 Month at 73.29% and 1 Month at 27.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.75 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

