SectorChemicals
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹144
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.74
Day's High₹146.5
Day's Low₹143.5
52 Week's High₹150
52 Week's Low₹76.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.43
6.43
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
5.69
5.69
0
0
Reserves
25.65
24.42
13.67
12.05
Net Worth
37.77
36.54
18.75
17.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
86.66
72.87
65.29
52.35
yoy growth (%)
18.92
11.6
24.71
59.95
Raw materials
-70.53
-59.61
-54.05
-43.59
As % of sales
81.38
81.8
82.78
83.25
Employee costs
-3.12
-3.03
-2.51
-2.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.48
2.34
2.24
1.41
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.78
-0.59
-0.47
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.7
-0.56
-0.37
Working capital
10.35
14.53
4.26
-1.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.92
11.6
24.71
59.95
Op profit growth
16.21
7.03
42.07
20.66
EBIT growth
16.66
8.43
30.11
27.66
Net profit growth
7.32
-9.56
98.09
-323.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
136.2
132.04
124.99
86.67
72.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
136.2
132.04
124.99
86.67
72.87
Other Operating Income
0.48
1.32
1.06
0.69
0.51
Other Income
7.35
0
0
0.05
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Apooni Shah
Managing Director
Rakesh Shah
Director
Sharad Kothari
Director
Dilip Mehta
Independent Director
Prakash Mahanwar
Independent Director
Sanjay Mehta
Company Secretary
Richa Chokhani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ambani Organics Ltd
Summary
Ambani Organics Limited was incorporated as Speciality Coatings Private Limited on July 08, 1985, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to Ambani Organics Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation issued on December 08, 1987, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. The status of Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Ambani Organics Limited . A fresh certificate of incorporation was granted to Company on March 07, 2018, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra.Ambani Organics is a manufacturer, processor, importer, supplier and exporter of water based speciality chemicals used in Paper Industry, Paint Industry, Textile Industry, Carpet Industry, Adhesive Industry, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of speciality chemicals. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System certified company and it has also obtained GOTS (Global Organic Textiles Standards) certification for some of its textile industries chemicals. The Company has two manufacturing facilities at MIDC, Tarapur Boisar in Maharashtra. The Company manufactures a wide range of products which can be classified into Textile Auxiliaries, Acrylic Polymers, Binders and Paint Driers. It supplies products to various industries such as Textile Industry, Paper Industry, Adhesive Industry, Paint and Construction Industry and Carpet Industries. The Company has two Subsidiary Companie
Read More
The Ambani Orgochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹143.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is ₹101.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is 0 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambani Orgochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is ₹76.15 and ₹150 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambani Orgochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.84%, 3 Years at 14.37%, 1 Year at 9.09%, 6 Month at 35.85%, 3 Month at 73.29% and 1 Month at 27.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.