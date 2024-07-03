Summary

Ambani Organics Limited was incorporated as Speciality Coatings Private Limited on July 08, 1985, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. The name of the Company was changed to Ambani Organics Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation issued on December 08, 1987, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra. The status of Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Ambani Organics Limited . A fresh certificate of incorporation was granted to Company on March 07, 2018, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra.Ambani Organics is a manufacturer, processor, importer, supplier and exporter of water based speciality chemicals used in Paper Industry, Paint Industry, Textile Industry, Carpet Industry, Adhesive Industry, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of speciality chemicals. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System certified company and it has also obtained GOTS (Global Organic Textiles Standards) certification for some of its textile industries chemicals. The Company has two manufacturing facilities at MIDC, Tarapur Boisar in Maharashtra. The Company manufactures a wide range of products which can be classified into Textile Auxiliaries, Acrylic Polymers, Binders and Paint Driers. It supplies products to various industries such as Textile Industry, Paper Industry, Adhesive Industry, Paint and Construction Industry and Carpet Industries. The Company has two Subsidiary Companie

