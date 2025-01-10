Ambani Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.43
6.43
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
5.69
5.69
0
0
Reserves
25.65
24.42
13.67
12.05
Net Worth
37.77
36.54
18.75
17.13
Minority Interest
Debt
66.69
47.12
33.89
19.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.61
1.3
0.83
0.71
Total Liabilities
106.07
84.96
53.47
37.76
Fixed Assets
66.13
29.25
18.8
13.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.34
1.34
1.64
1.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
32.74
43.82
29.95
19.87
Inventories
22.98
21.35
17.78
16.58
Inventory Days
74.88
83.04
Sundry Debtors
27.94
31.85
29.9
23.18
Debtor Days
125.92
116.1
Other Current Assets
13.14
17.93
6.74
5.04
Sundry Creditors
-21.48
-18.05
-15.65
-16.33
Creditor Days
65.91
81.79
Other Current Liabilities
-9.84
-9.26
-8.82
-8.6
Cash
5.84
10.55
3.07
2.56
Total Assets
106.05
84.96
53.46
37.76
