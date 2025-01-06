Ambani Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.48
2.34
2.24
1.41
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.78
-0.59
-0.47
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.7
-0.56
-0.37
Working capital
10.35
14.53
4.26
-1.66
Other operating items
Operating
10.93
15.39
5.34
-1.1
Capital expenditure
7.54
3.16
0.85
1.2
Free cash flow
18.47
18.55
6.2
0.09
Equity raised
24.09
13.96
0.81
-0.98
Investing
0.17
0
0.56
0.74
Financing
15.81
31.87
3.7
-0.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
58.54
64.39
11.27
-0.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.