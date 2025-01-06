iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambani Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

141.15
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambani Organics Ltd

Ambani Organics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.48

2.34

2.24

1.41

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.78

-0.59

-0.47

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.7

-0.56

-0.37

Working capital

10.35

14.53

4.26

-1.66

Other operating items

Operating

10.93

15.39

5.34

-1.1

Capital expenditure

7.54

3.16

0.85

1.2

Free cash flow

18.47

18.55

6.2

0.09

Equity raised

24.09

13.96

0.81

-0.98

Investing

0.17

0

0.56

0.74

Financing

15.81

31.87

3.7

-0.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

58.54

64.39

11.27

-0.47

Ambani Organics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambani Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.